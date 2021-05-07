Raja Rani 7th May 2021 Written Update: Valli praises Sandhya

Raja Rani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sandhya is doing massage to Valli. Saravanan comes there and informs to her that he is going to meet his friends. Valli asks Sandhya to place Viboothi to Saravanan. She places it on his temple. Saravanan about to leave, Valli asks him to inform his wife before leaving. Valli advises to Sandhya that she wants to follow it. She asks Sandhya to promise to her. Sandhya diverts her by saying that she has white hair. Valli is teaching her how to cut the vegetables. She questions her doesn’t she know to cook? She informs to her that she didn’t cooked in her house but learning slowly after marriage.

Valli says to her that she liked her straight forward habit. Saravana reaches back there. Valli advise to him that he might be careful in this village because all are drunk people. One relative comes there and informs to Valli that he is going to Sivagasi. If anyone wishes to join with him then he will take them to there. Valli asks him to leave. He informs to her that bus service stopped due to corona. Valli says to her that she can’t able to allow anyone to leave from here. She wants everyone to stay here.

Sivagami says to her that somehow they want to return so they will leave in his car. Valli complaints that she is in hurry to leave it seems like. Valli says that she is adamant to leave from here. Valli says to her that she ordered meat in sengottai after eating it just sleep well. Sivagami says to her that Saravanan is not in sweet stall she has no idea how is Sakkarai managing the shop alone? Saravana adds that all customers only knew him. If he is not there they they will leave. Only he can able to take order in that shop.

Valli asks Ravi to say something. He informs to her that he is comfortable in both place. Valli asks Saravana to leave alone. Saravanan deny it. Valli says to them that she don’t want to take the sin for separating husband and wife. Valli asks Sandhya to get ready soon. Sivagami about to leave Valli stops her and informs to her that Only Sandhya and Saravana are leaving. She asks Sivagami to stay there one more week. She gives some work to Sivagami in cow barn. Sivagami says to her that she will do everything. Valli asks her to do it soon.

Valli praises Sivagami as a obedient daughter in law. She says to him that she teased her all are leaving today. Saravana thank the driver for lying. He says to him that he paid extra amount for it. Valli says to Sandhya that she will live well for her good character. She adds that her giving up character will always take her to higher place Ravi says to her that her degree certificates is nothing in front of his mom appreciation. Valli says to her that she misjudged her. She taught to her that maturity is not in age but in behavior. She made her life meaningful.

Sivagami sigh. She says to her that she has no idea about her when she came here but only she filled in her heart now. She don’t like to send her back to home. She wishes to spend more time with her. She asks Sivagami to treat Sandhya as her daughter instead of her daughter in law. She nods to her. She adds that she is lucky to get a daughter in law like her. She asks them to be careful in this pandemic time. She asks Saravana to support Sandhya in all time. They bids bye to them. Valli asks them to give sweets to them. She asks him to take photo of them.

They are going in car. Ravi says to them that his stomach is aching. Sivagami scolds her for eating a lot. He says to her that she was silent near his mom but started scolding him again. She says to him that she is not scared of her but giving respect to her. Ravi stops the car and gets down from the car. Saravana thinks that his father is spoiling all his plan. Ravi gets in the car and leaves. Ravi again stops the car. Saravana asks the driver to drive fast without stopping anywhere. They reaches to their house. Saravanan plans to take Sandhya out to attend the function. He notices the tool there. He hurts his hand intentionally. Saravana informs to them that he wants to first aid in hospital. Sivagami says to him that she will do first aid. Saravana starts adamant to take injection. Sandhya and Saravana leave to hospital. Saravana admires Sandhya care on him.

Episode end