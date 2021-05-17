Raja Rani: How will Archana give trouble to Sandhya?

Raja Rani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame” Raja Rani” launched its season2 with a different plot. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Sivagami supported Sandhya. Viewers will see that Archana will troubling Sandhya

In Today’s episode, we see; Sivagami is cleaning the rice in the hall. Ravi comes there and teases her while mentioning how Valli used to scold her for not doing house hold works. Sivagami complained to him that she only knows it scolds everyone. She scolds Ravi for drinking tea often Sandhya goes to prepare tea for him. Saravana apologies to Sivagami for hiding the truth from her. Sivagami says to him that collecting convocation from college is not a crime what’s the need to hide it from her? Saravana assures to her that he will inform her hereafter. Sandhya Says to Sivagami she will clean the rice. Sivagami gives it to her. Sandhya can’t able to clean it so Saravana helps her to do it. Sivagami praises her. Senthil reaches to home along with Archana and Mayil. Archana thinks it’s not good Sivagami praising Sandhya

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see; Sivagami will ask Archana to show the things to her. Archana will hide something behind her. Sivagami will notice it and find chocolate powder. Sivagami will lashes out at Archana for buying costly things. Parvathy will inform to all she ask her to buy it. Sivagami will complain about her strange behaviors. Saravana will support her. Sandhya will find out its expired thing. Sivagami will scold Archana for being careless. Sandhya will talk with the shop owner and ask him to return the money. Everyone will praise her but Archana will hide something behind her!

What will happen next? Will Archana trouble Sandhya for it? What did she hide from all?

The upcoming episodes will answer to our all questions stay tuned with our space for more updates.