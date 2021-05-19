ENTERTAINMENT

Raja Rani season2: Sandhya will caught Archana red handed!

Raja Rani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Vijay tv fame” Raja Rani” launched it’s season2 with different plot. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Sivagami blamed Sandhya. Viewers will see that Sandhya will caught Archana red handed

In Today’s episode we see; Sivagami shocks to learn that someone taking tablets in her house to avoid pregnancy! She complaints that she is expecting to see her heir but two daughters in laws are planning this behind her. She calls Sandhya and starts questions her. Sandhya deny it and asks her to believe her. Archana intentionally blame Sandhya to divert Sivagami anger on her. Sivagami is not ready to believe Sandhya at all. She lashes out at her. Sivagami questions Saravana indirectly about it but he manages the situation and leaves. Saravana doubts something big happened in house and wishes to learn it from Sandhya. Sandhya ignores Saravana. Archana notices Sandhya and picks a fight with her.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Archana will question Sandhya Isn’t she start her life with Saravana yet? Sandhya will shout on Archana for poking her head in her privacy. Archana will blame Sandhya for taking medicine to avoid pregnancy. Sandhya will stop her and blame her back as the culprit. Archana will shock to hear it. Sandhya will show the medical bill to her and says Archana who bought it!

What will happen next? Will Sandhya reveals the truth to Sivagami? Will Archana manipulate Sivagami against Sandhya again?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

