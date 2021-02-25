ENTERTAINMENT

Rajamouli about Alia Bhatt: Gangubai can be as fierce as she is!

The official teaser of the much-awaited female-centric film Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently released and went viral on social media. Alia Bhatt Is playing the role of Tytler and is receiving much acclaim for his performance. Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film, overwhelmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Based on an infamous mafia queen from Kathiawadi and how she gradually becomes the sole royal queen of the place, becomes the rest of the story.

Apart from netizens, Alia Bhatt’s acting has been praised by many celebrities like Bollywood Emperor Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Mega Power Star Ram Charan and others. SS Rajamouli has also joined the list and praised RRR actress Alia Bhatt.

SS Rajamouli said that Gangubai is as fierce as one can get! Alia Bhatt’s avatar as Gangubai Kathiawadi is very impressive. Sanjay Leela is eager to see Bhansali’s magnificent work on screen.

Ram Charan praised Alia Bhatt’s performance in the movie and said that great teaser Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir! Alia Bhatt’s stunning screen presence in search of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

It is known news that Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli are working together for the big budget film RRR.

