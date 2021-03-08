Rajamouli after RRR

SS Rajamouli Currently working with the drama from time to time. RRR, Which is progressing at a fast pace and is currently busy canning the team climax episode in which Junior NTR, Ram Charan and 40 foreign fighters are participating. After the release of RRR, Rajamouli will start working on Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s project.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

It is known that during a media interaction last year, Rajamouli talked about a project with Mahesh Babu. Now reports are coming that SS Rajamouli will take a long break after RRR and he will not start shooting next year. His father and Bahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad finalized the original plot for Mahesh Babu’s film and a team is working on the script.

Loading...

After RRR, SS Rajamouli will focus on the script and make necessary changes. Regular shooting of Rajamouli’s next film is expected to begin from the first half of next year. KL Narayan is on board to produce this big budget drama.

Loading...

Meanwhile Bharat Ane Nenu and Mahesh Babu of Maharishi fame are currently working with Parashurama for a project Sarkaru Wari Pata, in which they are sharing screen space with Keerti Suresh of Mahanati fame.

Loading...