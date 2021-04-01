ENTERTAINMENT

Rajan Shahi is happy to receive four awards for his shows, says best team makes the best show

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rajan Shahi is happy to receive four awards for his shows, says best team makes the best show

Ace producer Rajan Shahi is grateful that his production houses Director’s Kut Productions and Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd won four awards at the recently held Bollywoodlife.com awards. He took to Instagram and shared “Hardwork in 2020 rewarded in 2021.”

While his show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” won the Best Serial award, “Anupamaa” grabbed the Best Debut Serial award. Also, actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the lead in his longest-running TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, took home the Best Actress award, and Shaheer Sheikh was given the Best Actor trophy for “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”.

It’s not just a happy moment for Rajan but for his mother Deepa Shahi too who is the co-producer of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer “Anupamaa”. She made her debut as a producer last year and has already bagged two awards for the show including this one.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rajan wrote, “Hardwork in 2020 rewarded in 2021. Thanks, Bollywoodlife.com for this honour and awards… Congrats to team’s YRKKH, YRHPK and Anupamaa. Congrats to my mother Deepa Shahi for getting her second award for her first show as a producer for Anupamaa. Team DKP, Shahi Productions, congrats. The best team makes the best show. Thu Thu Thu.”

Congratulations to Team Director’s Kut Productions and Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

