Rajan Shahi misses being on the sets, jokes will never ask for a break again

Rajan Shahi misses being on the sets, jokes will never ask for a break again

Ace producer Rajan Shahi examined optimistic for COVID-19 a couple of days again. As quickly because the check outcomes got here he remoted himself from his household, however appears like he’s lacking work lots. He’s somebody who visits the units of his exhibits – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte – commonly and for him to steer clear of the units should have been troublesome, however he didn’t let his sickness dampen his spirits.

He took to Instagram to share a enjoyable put up and joked that he won’t ever ask for a break or vacation ever once more.

His put up learn, “‘Me to my DKP, Shahi Productions crew: ab nahi bolunga want a break or vacation or an excessive amount of work.’ ha ha ha😊 Work is worship🙏🙏🙏 Learnt to worth it extra with every passing yr and primarily the ‘groups’ who’re the true ‘leaders and torch bearers’ of all DKP and Shahi Manufacturing exhibits thanks for being there all the time 🙏🙏🙏 Thu Thu Thu.”

Rajan’s put up have all the time been stuffed with gratitude, whether or not it’s for the lead actresses of his exhibits, or the director, writers and different crew members of his exhibits. This exhibits that he’s not only a good producer however an excellent human being too.

We want Rajan a speedy restoration and hope to see pics of him on the units quickly.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

