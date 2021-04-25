Rajan Shahi says it’s great to have Bhumika Gurung onboard in ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’, hints towards a new journey

Bhumika Gurung not too long ago joined the forged of “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” as Meera, and Rajan Shahi, who’s producing the present below his banner Director’s Kut Productions, referred to as her a superb addition to the nice ensemble forged.

He stated, “It’s nice to have Bhumika (Gurung) with us in ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’. She did a fantastic job in ‘Nimki Mukhiya’, and the workforce too is happy to have her onboard.”

With out divulging a lot element, the ace producer hinted that the viewers would get to see to some adjustments within the dynamics of the present. “A brand new journey will begin within the present which can have new relevance. The workforce may be very excited to discover this new journey of Pratigya, Krishna and Meera within the forthcoming episodes of the present,” he stated.

We not too long ago knowledgeable you that Krishna’s mother is poisoning Pratigya, and when she visits the physician, she is instructed that she is suspected of blood most cancers and has just a few months to stay. Pratigya then begins to search for an ideal spouse for Krishna and a loving mom for her children Garv and Kriti, and she or he has Meera on her thoughts. Will this new growth change their relationships? How will Krishna react to all this? The upcoming episodes are going to be fairly attention-grabbing so maintain watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” options Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The present, which is being led by Pearl Gray because the showrunner, artistic producer and author, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

