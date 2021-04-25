ENTERTAINMENT

Rajan Shahi says it’s great to have Bhumika Gurung onboard in ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’, hints towards a new journey

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rajan Shahi says it's great to have Bhumika Gurung onboard in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2', hints towards a new journey

Bhumika Gurung not too long ago joined the forged of “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” as Meera, and Rajan Shahi, who’s producing the present below his banner Director’s Kut Productions, referred to as her a superb addition to the nice ensemble forged.

He stated, “It’s nice to have Bhumika (Gurung) with us in ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’. She did a fantastic job in ‘Nimki Mukhiya’, and the workforce too is happy to have her onboard.”

With out divulging a lot element, the ace producer hinted that the viewers would get to see to some adjustments within the dynamics of the present. “A brand new journey will begin within the present which can have new relevance. The workforce may be very excited to discover this new journey of Pratigya, Krishna and Meera within the forthcoming episodes of the present,” he stated.

We not too long ago knowledgeable you that Krishna’s mother is poisoning Pratigya, and when she visits the physician, she is instructed that she is suspected of blood most cancers and has just a few months to stay. Pratigya then begins to search for an ideal spouse for Krishna and a loving mom for her children Garv and Kriti, and she or he has Meera on her thoughts. Will this new growth change their relationships? How will Krishna react to all this? The upcoming episodes are going to be fairly attention-grabbing so maintain watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” options Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The present, which is being led by Pearl Gray because the showrunner, artistic producer and author, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Keep tuned to TMT!

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top