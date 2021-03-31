ENTERTAINMENT

Rajasthan Board 9th and 11th Class Time Table 2021 Released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Date Sheet

Avatar
By
Posted on
RBSE 9th 11th Exams 2021 Time Table

The final exam timetable of the 9th and 11th classes has been released by the RBSE. Students who waiting for the timetable or schedule of the exams can check the timetable on the official website of the board. Yes, we are talking about the Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) that recently issued a notification for all the students who prepare themselves for the exams of class 9th and 11th. We advised all the candidates who want to know the dates of the examination to check the official portal of the board because the original notification and the details are available there.

RBSE 9th 11th Exams 2021 Time Table

If we talk about the exam dates then it will be started from April 26 for class 9th. On the other hand, the final examination of class 11th will start on April 24. All the students who ready to appear in the examination will have to prepare the final preparation for the exams to give their genuine performance in the exam. Further details related to the exams such as Admit Card, Result date, etc. will be updated to the official website of the board. Otherwise, the board will also provide an email or text message to all the candidates who registered their available contact numbers.

Here we provide all the steps that help you to check the timetable of the exam dates of Class 9th and 11th.

  • Candidates who registered for the class 9th and 11th exams will have to visit the official portal of the RBSE which is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • After visiting the homepage, you need to click on the notification section.
  • Click on the link where you read “RBSE 9th 11th Exams 2021 timetable”.
  • Fill in your login details because you need to access your student account.
  • Check your date sheet and take a printout of the page to keep it save for future reference.

Now, many candidates are regularly asking the question about the timing of the examination. So, the class 9th exams will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. On the other hand, class 11th exams will be held in the morning as well as afternoon. There are two shifts which the morning shift will start at 8:30 am and end at 11:45 am and the afternoon shift will start from 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm. All the candidates will get every single detail on the official website of the board. Otherwise, you will get all the information here. You just need to keep your regular visit to our website.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top