Rajasthan Board 9th and 11th Class Time Table 2021 Released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Date Sheet

The final exam timetable of the 9th and 11th classes has been released by the RBSE. Students who waiting for the timetable or schedule of the exams can check the timetable on the official website of the board. Yes, we are talking about the Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) that recently issued a notification for all the students who prepare themselves for the exams of class 9th and 11th. We advised all the candidates who want to know the dates of the examination to check the official portal of the board because the original notification and the details are available there.
If we talk about the exam dates then it will be started from April 26 for class 9th. On the other hand, the final examination of class 11th will start on April 24. All the students who ready to appear in the examination will have to prepare the final preparation for the exams to give their genuine performance in the exam. Further details related to the exams such as Admit Card, Result date, etc. will be updated to the official website of the board. Otherwise, the board will also provide an email or text message to all the candidates who registered their available contact numbers.
Here we provide all the steps that help you to check the timetable of the exam dates of Class 9th and 11th.
- Candidates who registered for the class 9th and 11th exams will have to visit the official portal of the RBSE which is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- After visiting the homepage, you need to click on the notification section.
- Click on the link where you read “RBSE 9th 11th Exams 2021 timetable”.
- Fill in your login details because you need to access your student account.
- Check your date sheet and take a printout of the page to keep it save for future reference.
Now, many candidates are regularly asking the question about the timing of the examination. So, the class 9th exams will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. On the other hand, class 11th exams will be held in the morning as well as afternoon. There are two shifts which the morning shift will start at 8:30 am and end at 11:45 am and the afternoon shift will start from 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm. All the candidates will get every single detail on the official website of the board. Otherwise, you will get all the information here. You just need to keep your regular visit to our website.