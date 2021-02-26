Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Scheme 2021: Online application, eligibility and benefits

Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Apply | Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana online application | Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana Registration Form |
Various types of facilities are provided to the farmers by the government. So that they do not face any problem in farming. Many such schemes are also operated by the Rajasthan government. Today we are going to provide you information related to one such scheme, whose name Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana is. Under this scheme, farmers will be provided financial assistance in case of any accident during the farming activities. By reading this article, you will get all the important information related to this scheme. Such as what is Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana ?, its purpose, features, eligibility, important documents, benefits, application process etc. So guys if you Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 If you want to get all the important information related to it, then you are requested to read this article till the end.
Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021
By Rajasthan government Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana Has been initiated. The scheme has been announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Ji on 24 February 2021 while announcing the budget for the financial year 2021–22. Under this scheme, farmers are provided financial assistance in the event of death of farmers during agricultural activities or if they face partial or permanent disability. This subsidy will range from ₹ 5000 to ₹ 200000.
Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Scheme 2021 online application
If you too Rajasthan Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 If you want to take advantage of this, then you have to apply online by visiting the official website. You will not need to visit any government office to make this application. You can apply through the official website sitting at home. This will save both time and money and bring transparency in the system. The budget of this scheme has been set by the government at 2000 crores.
Salient features of Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Yojana 2021
|Name of scheme
|Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana
|Who launched
|Government of Rajasthan
|Beneficiary
|Rajasthan farmers
|an objective
|Providing financial assistance in the event of an accident
|official website
|Will be launched soon
|year
|2021
|Subsidies
|From ₹ 5000 to ₹ 200000
|Budget
|2000 crores
Financial assistance provided under Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana
|Situation
|Subsidies
|The death
|₹ 200000
|Disability in 2 limbs (either 2 hands or 2 legs or 2 eyes or 1 arm and 1 leg)
|₹ 50000
|Reed fracture, going into coma due to head injury
|₹ 50000
|De-scalping of the hair of the head of a man or woman
|₹ 40000
|De Scalping of the hair of some part of the head of the man or woman
|₹ 25000
|Disability in 1 limb (or arm or leg or eye or ankle)
|₹ 25000
|If 4 fingers are cut
|₹ 20000
|If 3 fingers are cut
|₹ 15000
|If 2 fingers are cut
|₹ 10000
|If 1 finger is cut off
|₹ 5000
|Accidental fracture
|5000
Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Scheme 2021 beneficiaries in chronological order
- Husband or Wife: If the beneficiary has died or the beneficiary is disabled, the beneficiary’s spouse will be provided the amount of the benefit.
- children: The amount of benefit will be provided to the beneficiary’s children if the beneficiary’s spouse is absent.
- Parents: Beneficiary’s parents will be provided with the amount of benefits if the beneficiary’s children and spouse are absent.
- Grandson and granddaughter: If the beneficiary is not a spouse, child or parent, then in that case the amount of benefit will be provided to the grandson and grand daughter of the beneficiary.
- sister: If any unmarried / widow / dependent sister of the beneficiary stays with the beneficiary, in this case the amount of benefit will be provided to the sister if there is no other relative of the beneficiary.
- the heir: If the beneficiary is not a husband or wife, child, parent, son or daughter and sister, then in this case if the heir of any beneficiary is under the Heirs Act, then the amount of benefit will be provided to him.
pay attention: In case of accidental death or permanent disability, the child or girl or spouse of the registered farmer will be the beneficiary of Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana. To avail this scheme, the age of the beneficiary should be 5 to 70 years.
Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Procedure for availing benefits under
As you all know Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Under this, if the farmer dies or has partial or permanent disability due to agricultural activities, then in this situation financial assistance is provided by the government. If the beneficiary dies accidentally, the applicant will be the successor of the casual farmer and if the farmer becomes disabled, the applicant himself will be a disabled person. Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Scheme To get the benefit of, the beneficiary will have to submit the application form along with all the important documents to the concerned department. Applications of persons coming 6 months after the accident will not be given benefits under this scheme. This means that within 6 months of the accident, the inside beneficiary will have to apply under this scheme.
Objective of Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021
Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 The main objective of this is to provide financial assistance to farmers in the event of accidents during agricultural activities. Through this scheme, if the farmers face any kind of accident during agricultural activities, they will be provided financial assistance ranging from ₹ 5000 to ₹ 200000 by the government. So that he will be able to get his treatment. Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana Through this, the farmers of Rajasthan will become self-reliant and will also help them in fighting the financial crisis due to the accident.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Scheme 2021 needed
Now financial assistance will be provided to the farmers through the Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana. This financial assistance will be provided in case of an accident during agricultural activity. This financial assistance will help in facing the financial crisis due to the accident. With the financial assistance received through this scheme, the farmers will also be able to get their treatment. If the farmer dies, the family of the deceased will be provided financial assistance. So that he can spend his money. Through this scheme farmers and families of farmers will become self-reliant and empowered. Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana Through this the agriculture sector will also be developed. If the registered farmer dies under this scheme then the amount of benefit will be provided to his family and if the farmer becomes disabled then the amount of benefit will be provided to the registered farmer.
Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 Benefits and features
- By Rajasthan government Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana Has been started.
- The announcement of starting this scheme has been made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Ji on 24 February 2021.
- Through this scheme, farmers are provided financial assistance if they die during peasant activities or if they face some kind of disability.
- This subsidy ranges from ₹ 5000 to ₹ 200000.
- If the beneficiary dies, the applicant will be the answer officer of the farmer and if the farmer becomes disabled then the applicant himself will be a disabled farmer.
- To avail this scheme, the farmer has to fill the application form and submit it to the concerned department.
- This application will have to be submitted to the farmer within 6 months of the accident.
- If the farmer submits the application after 6 months of the accident, then in this case he will not be given the benefit of the scheme.
- With the amount received through this scheme, the farmer can get his treatment done.
- Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 Through this, the farmer will also get help in fighting the financial crisis due to the accident.
- To get the benefit of this scheme, the age of the farmer should be between 5 and 70 years.
- The death or disability of the farmer should be due to accident only then the farmer will be given the benefit of this scheme.
- Suicide or natural death is not covered under this scheme.
- You can apply under this scheme both online and offline.
- The process of applying under this scheme will be activated soon by the government.
- The budget of this scheme has been set by the government at 2000 crores.
Eligibility for Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Scheme 2021
- To get the benefit of this scheme, it is mandatory for a permanent disabled person to be a registered farmer.
- If the farmer dies, the person receiving the benefit should be the child or girl or husband or wife of the registered farmer.
- The deceased or permanent disabled person must be between 5 and 70 years of age to get the benefit of this scheme.
- Death or permanent disability must be due to accident to get the benefit of this scheme.
- Suicide or natural death is not covered under this scheme.
- The applicant has to apply to the office of the concerned District Agricultural Officer within 6 months of the accident.
Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 Important documents
Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 The following documents are required to apply under
- Application in prescribed form
- FIR and Support Panchnama Police Inquiry Report
- Post mortem report or death certificate in case of death
- Proof of age
- Sub Divisional Magistrate’s Case Approval Report
- Disability certificate and photo of disability of medical board / civil surgeon in case of permanent disability
- indemnity bond
- Hair detail report
- Other evidence asked by the insurance director
Procedure for applying under Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Scheme 2021
if you Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana 2021 If you want to apply under, then you have to follow the following procedure.
- First of all, you have to go to the Agriculture Department of your district.
- After this, you will have to take the application form of Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana from there.
- Now you have to carefully enter all the important information asked in the application form such as your name, mobile number, address etc.
- After this, you will have to attach all the important documents from the application form.
- Now you have to submit this application to the Department of Agriculture.
- After this, the documents submitted by you will be verified.
- After verification, the amount of profit will be transferred to the account of the farmer.