Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021: Yuva Sambal Yojana Online Application

As you all know the problem of unemployment is very common in our country. Even today there are many such youths who are unemployed even after being educated. In such a situation, it is the duty of the government to provide employment to all unemployed educated youth and if the government is not able to provide employment, then they should be provided unemployment allowance. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021 Has started Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana through this article. Such as what is Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana ?, its purpose, benefits, eligibility, important documents, application process etc.

What is Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana?

Rajasthan Yuva Sambal Yojana Under the Rajasthan Government, unemployed allowance will be provided to all unemployed youths of the state till they get TMT. This unemployment allowance will be given to all educated youths of the state who are unable to get TMT, 3000 rupees per month to male youth and Rs. 3500 will be given as unemployment allowance to women and transgender candidates. Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana Through this, all unemployed youth will get financial assistance. So that they will not have to depend on others for their expenses.

Rajasthan unemployment allowance

Funds to be given in Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana

Category Amount Male 3000 rupees Female 3500 rupees transgender 3500 rupees

Beneficiaries availing benefits under Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana

The credit of Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana can be availed by the suffixed citizens of Rajasthan. Who, despite being educated, does not have employment. To avail this scheme, the applicant must be a native of Rajasthan. If there is a woman whose marriage Rajasthan If he is from a native man, then he can also take advantage of this scheme.

Key Highlights Of Rajasthan Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021

What is the article about Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana Who launched the article Government of Rajasthan Beneficiary Unemployed citizens of Rajasthan an objective To provide financial assistance to unemployed youth. official website click here year 2021

How long can one avail of the Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana?

The benefit of Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana can be availed by every citizen for a period of 2 years only. If the applicant gets employment before the expiry of 2 years, then he cannot avail the benefit of this scheme. To avail this scheme, first of all, it is mandatory for the applicant to submit his application under the Employment Exchange.

Objective of Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana The main objective of this is to provide unemployment allowance to all educated unemployed citizens of Rajasthan. So that they do not have to depend on others for their expenses. Through this scheme, unemployed citizens of Rajasthan will now be financially self-reliant and will be able to find TMT without worrying about financial constraints.

Benefits and features of Rajathan Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021

Under Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana, unemployment allowance will be provided to all educated unemployed citizens by the Government of Rajasthan.

This unemployment allowance will be provided of ₹ 3000 to men of Rajasthan and ₹ 3500 to women and transgenders.

Unemployed citizens of Rajasthan will become financially self-reliant through this scheme.

The citizens of the state will no longer have to depend on anyone for their needs.

With this, the citizens of the country will be able to find TMT without worrying about their expenses.

This unemployment allowance will be provided for a period of 2 years and if a citizen gets a job before the expiry of 2 years, he will not be provided unemployment allowance.

To apply under this scheme, the applicant must be registered on the Employment Exchange.

The benefit of this scheme can be availed by every unemployed citizen residing in Rajasthan.

Eligibility for Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021

To avail this scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan. Women and women who are married to a permanent resident of Rajasthan can also take advantage of Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana To avail the benefit of a general class person, the age of a person should be between 21 and 30 years and the age of a person belonging to SC / ST should be between 21 and 35 years.

Only two persons from one family can avail this scheme.

All those who have completed or are currently pursuing graduate degree courses. They can also take advantage of this scheme.

The applicant should not be working in any government or private sector and the applicant should not be self-employed either.

Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021 important documents

Aadhar card

Bank account details

Annual income certificate

10th grade marksheet

Graduation marksheet

Caste certificate

Rajasthan Citizen Certificate

Procedure for applying in Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021

First of all you will get the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship of Rajasthan official website will go on.

Now you will open the home page in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the tab of the menu.

Now you have to click on the tab of Job Seeker.

After that you Apply for Employment Allowance Have to click on the link of.

Now a new page will open in front of you. you registration Have to click on the link of.

After this, you have to click on the link of citizen, industry or government employee according to your category.

After this, the registration form will open in front of you. You will have to fill and submit all the information asked in this registration form.

Now you will be given an SSO ID.

you log in Go to the page and enter the SSO ID, password and captcha code.

After this, the registration form will open in front of you.

All the information asked in the registration form will have to be carefully and all the important documents have to be attached.

After that you have to click on submit button.

In this way your application process will be done successfully.

How to check the status of application in Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021

First of all you will get the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship of Rajasthan official website will go on.

On the home page, you have to click on the tab of the menu.

Now you Application status Have to click on the link of.

After that you have to click on the login button.

Now you have to enter your application ID.

After that you have to click on the search button.

Your application status will be on your computer screen.

contact information

Through this article we have given you Rajasthan Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana Has provided all the important information related to If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by writing an email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.