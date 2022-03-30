Rajasthan doctor suicide: CM Ashok Gehlot says guilty will not be spared

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the alleged suicide of a doctor in Dausa district “deeply saddening” and said that the “guilty will not be spared” while private hospitals across Rajasthan remained partially shut as a mark of protest on Wednesday.

Dr Archana Sharma, an obstetrician (doctor who specialises in pregnancy, childbirth), allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after the police booked her and her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyaya under IPC section 302 (murder) following the death of a 22-year-old woman Asha Bairwa during childbirth at their hospital in Lalsot on Monday.

“We give God’s status to all doctors. All doctors try their best to save a patient’s life. But it is not justified to accuse a doctor as soon as something unfortunate happens. If doctors are…