Rajasthan Electricity Board Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Rajasthan Electricity Board Recruitment 2021

Post Name: Fitter: Assistant Director, Personal Assistant, Executive Assistant, Steno cum Computer Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Vacancy at 13 posts.
brief information: Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission Has issued Latest notification for RERC Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Assistant Director, Personal Assistant, Executive Assistant, Steno cum Computer Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Vacancy On 13 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website rerc.rajasthan.gov.in 08/03/2021.

RERC Jobs Notification 2021 – Application Form Director, Assistant, Steno, LDC 13 Posts

Those candidates are interested in Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria RERC Notification RERC LDC Jobs apply online before 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification to RERC. Rajasthan Bijli Board Online Form 2021 age limit, educational qualification, other details Rajasthan Electricity Board Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Director, Assistant, Steno, LDC Jobs in RERC How to apply are given below.

Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission Recruitment 2021
RERC Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have 10th, 12th, Graduation or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 24/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 08/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Please go to the official notification.
pay scale

  • Assistant Director, Personal Assistant, Executive Assistant, Steno cum Computer Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Postpay Rupee. 5200-34800 / –
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 50 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline.
  • Postal address: Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC), Electrical Regulatory Building, Sahakar Marg, Near State Motor Garage, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001.
  • Job Location: Rajasthan Rajasthan
Rajasthan Electricity Board Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 13 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
