‘Rajasthan has best chances in tourism, we just need to take care of our historical, natural assets’ | Jaipur News

'Rajasthan has best chances in tourism, we just need to take care of our historical, natural assets'

JAIPUR: Both literally and metaphorically, Bhim Singh is a towering personality in Rajasthan’s travel industry. Overwhelming and institution- like if one looks at how he ventured into an industry when conjuring up tourism could have been a long stretch of imagination.

“It may now look a bit audacious to have set up Rajasthan Tours in 1959. Actually, I was deeply inspired by my father late Maj. Rawat Singh, who served as the first general manager of Rambagh Palace. His influence on me was so deep that despite completing my post-graduation in economics I opted for this career,” recalls Singh, who at 84 is still expanding the business into newer areas.

Over the past 60 years, Singh has not only scaled many peaks for his own company but has been instrumental in developing destinations…