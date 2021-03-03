Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme 2021: Apply Online | Application form

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana | Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme online application | Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme Phase 1 | Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 Application Form

Various schemes are run by the government for the empowerment of women. Today we are going to provide you information related to one such scheme of Rajasthan Government. Whose name Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme is. By reading this article, you will get all the important information related to this scheme. Such as the purpose of the scheme, benefits, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So guys if you Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 If you want to get all the important information related to this, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Mr. Ashok Gehlot on the 103rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 Under this scheme, the Government of Rajasthan will provide financial assistance of ₹ 6000 to pregnant women. This financial assistance of ₹ 6000 will be provided in 5 phases. Currently only 4 districts have been covered under this scheme. Soon this scheme will be implemented in the entire state. this Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 Through this, both mother and child will reduce malnutrition.

Prime Minister’s Maternity Vandana Scheme

Financial assistance under Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme

Installment Subsidies When will it be provided? First install ₹ 1000 On pregnancy checkup and registration Second installment ₹ 1000 Two prenatal checkups Third installment ₹ 1000 Institutional delivery Fourth installment ₹ 2000 On all regular vaccination up to 105 days after the birth of the child and registration of the child’s birth Fifth installment ₹ 1000 On adopting the means of family planning within 3 months of the birth of the child

Face 1 of Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 Will be started only in 4 districts of Rajasthan. After this, these schemes will be started in the entire state. Phase 1 of this scheme consists of the following districts.

Udaipur

Dungarpur

Banswara

Pratapgarh

Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana

Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 budget

The budget of this scheme has been set by the Government of Rajasthan at Rs 43 crores. Funding will be done under this scheme by the State Mineral Foundation Trust which will work under the Department of Mines and Geology. Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 Under the first installment ₹ 1000 has been provided to 2000 beneficiaries. About 77 thousand women will be benefited under this scheme.

Key Highlights Of Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021

Name of scheme Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme an objective To provide financial assistance to pregnant women and their children. Beneficiary Pregnant women Who launched Government of Rajasthan official website Will be launched soon Subsidies 6 thousand rupees in five steps Number of beneficiaries Is 77000 Budget 43 crores

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme aims

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme The main objective of this is to provide empowerment to all pregnant women. Through this scheme, financial assistance of ₹ 6000 will be provided to pregnant women. So that he will be able to pay attention to the nutrition of himself and his child. Malnutrition will also be reduced through this scheme. Online applications will be made under this scheme, which will save both time and money and bring transparency in the system.

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 202Benefits and features of 1

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 It has been started by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot ji on the 103rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi.

It has been started by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot ji on the 103rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi. Under this scheme, financial assistance of ₹ 6000 will be provided to women who become pregnant for the second time.

This subsidy will be provided in five phases.

Currently only 4 districts have been covered under this scheme which are Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh.

Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme Will be implemented in the entire state.

Will be implemented in the entire state. Through this scheme, there will be a reduction in malnutrition in both the child and the mother.

The budget of this scheme is 43 crores.

Around 77000 women will be beneficiaries under this scheme.

Through this scheme, people will also be encouraged to adopt the means of family planning. Which will control the population.

Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 The funding will be done under the State Mineral Foundation Mines and Geology Department.

The funding will be done under the State Mineral Foundation Mines and Geology Department. The funds given by the state government will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.

Empowerment of women will be done through this scheme.

The benefit of this scheme will be provided even if you are pregnant for the second time.

Eligibility for Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme 2021

Under this scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan.

Applicant must be female.

Applicant should be of BPL category.

Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 202Important documents for 1

Aadhar card

BPL Ration Card

Bank details

Four passport size photos

mobile number

Address proof

income certificate

Procedure for applying under Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme 2021

if you Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana 2021 If you want to apply under, then you will have to wait for some time now. By Rajasthan government now only Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme 2021 Has been announced. The application process under this scheme will be activated by the government soon. As soon as the information about the process of applying will be given by the government, we will inform you through this article. Please keep us connected to this article.