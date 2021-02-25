Rajasthan Interest Free Farm Loan Scheme 2021 (Interest Free Cropped Loan Scheme) Apply Online Form, Details

Rajasthan Interest Free Agricultural Loan Scheme 2021 | Zero Interest Crop Loan Scheme Rajasthan | 0% interest agricultural loan scheme Rajasthan | Farmers loan scheme without interest in Rajasthan | Byaj Mukt Fasal Rin Yojna

Government of Rajasthan It has been decided to implement the Interest Free Agriculture Loan Scheme (Interest Free Cropped Loan Scheme) 2021. In this scheme, the state government will give loans to farmers at 0% interest rate for their agricultural produce. In this article, we will tell you how farmers can apply for zero interest loan by filling the Interest Free Farm Loan Scheme online application / registration form. Also see the list of documents and complete details, for this you will have to read the article till the end.

Rajasthan interest free farm loan scheme 2021 implemented

Presenting the Rajasthan Budget 2021-22, CM Ashok Gehlot has announced the introduction of a new interest-free farmer loan scheme 2021. This announcement has been made by the Chief Minister in the State Legislative Assembly on 24 February 2021. The main objective of this scheme is to provide loans at 0% interest rate to the beneficiary farmers. Now we are going to show how to apply for Rajasthan interest free farm loan scheme.

Interest Free Agricultural Loan Scheme Application / Registration Form

To avail loans without interest, farmers have to fill the Rajasthan Interest Free Farm Loan Scheme application form. Mukhyamantri Byaj Mukt Fasali Rin Yojana Online registration form can be invited through the official website of the state government. On https://www.rajasthan.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx Or a new dedicated portal.

It is necessary to note that the interest free Kisan loan scheme online form is applicable which will be invited only after the official launch of the scheme. As soon as the process of filling the Zero Interest Kisan Loan Scheme online application / registration form starts, we will update it here.

Rajasthan zero interest crop loan amount for farmers

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan has announced the Rajasthan interest-free agricultural loan amount in the first paperless budget presented in the state assembly. CM mentioned “16000 crore interest-free crop loans will be given to the farmers and fishermen and livestock farmers will also be included in it.. “The total amount of interest free crop loan is Rs. 16,000 crore rupees will be given to farmers in Rajasthan. Apart from this, the agricultural budget will be presented separately from next year.

Other welfare schemes for farmers in Rajasthan budget 2021-22

Agricultural loans in excess of Rs. 8000 crore rupees of about 20 lakh farmers have been waived by the Rajasthan government. So far, Rs. The outstanding dues of over 14,000 crores of cropped loans have been waived.

state government. The farmers of Rajasthan will waive off the commercial loans of farmers through the One Time Settlement Scheme.

Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Will be implemented and about 2,000 crores will be spent on various works.

In the next 3 years, approximately 4,30,000 areas will be brought into micro-irrigation areas and automation will be promoted. For this purpose, Rs. 732 crores has been allocated.

About 50000 farmers will be provided with electricity connections and about Rs. 1,000 crores will be made in the mandis of agricultural produce.

Solar pumps will be provided to about 50,000 farmers.

The farmers complex will be built in the Jodhpur region of Rajasthan.

The Mega Food Park will be set up with an outlay of Rs. 200 crore and 1000 Kisan Seva Kendras will be built.

A new agricultural power distribution company will be formed.

Agricultural consumers will get electricity bill in 2 months from now.

Also, in relation to MNREGA, Sahariya tribe and specially handicapped category workers will get 200 days of work in a year (first 100 days).

state government. We have tried to take every section of the society of Rajasthan together. CM mentioned that Corona has affected the economy so efforts will be made to raise financial resources. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also has the Miracle department, finalized the budget on 23 February 2021 at his residence. This is the third budget of the government led by Ashok Gehlot.

