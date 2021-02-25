Rajasthan Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) 2021 | Free sanitary napkin scheme | Free sanitation pad scheme for women

Rajasthan Free Sanitation Napkin Scheme | Mufat Sanitary Pad Scheme Rajasthan: Government of Rajasthan Announces introduction of Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) 2021 for women. In this Muft Sanitation Pad Scheme, State Govt. Girls will provide sanitary napkins for free. The Rajasthan Free Sanitary Napkin Scheme will promote menstrual hygiene among girls. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the free sanitary napkin scheme.

Rajasthan Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) for Women

Menstruation is a natural process and all previous governments are shy on this subject. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has announced this menstrual hygiene scheme (MHS) in the Budget 2021 in February. This was the first paperless budget presented on 24 February 2021. About 1.2 crore women between the ages of 15 and 45 years can avail this Rajasthan Muft Sanitary Pad Scheme.

Objectives of free sanitation napkin scheme in Rajasthan

state government. This free sanitation napkin scheme has been started in Rajasthan for the following reasons: –

Spreading awareness about hygiene and promoting sanitary napkin distribution among women.

To increase access and use of high quality sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in rural areas.

Ensuring safe disposal of sanitary pads in an environmentally friendly manner.

Women can be protected from various menstrual hygiene related diseases by using sanitary napkins.

Features of Rajasthan Muft Sanitary Pad Yojana

Important features and salient features of this menstrual hygiene scheme (MHS) scheme are as follows: –

Almost. 1.2 crore women in the age group of 15 to 45 years can avail this health scheme.

state government. Budgetary provision has been made for the menstrual hygiene scheme (MHS). Government. Will distribute sanitary napkins and spread hygiene message among women.

According to the National Family Health Survey Report (2015–16), only 55% of women (15–45 years) are using hygiene safety methods during their menstruation.

The situation is slightly better in urban areas than in rural areas. About 78% of women in urban areas and 50% of women in rural areas use sanitary napkins, locally prepared pads and tampons as methods of hygiene.

According to the survey report, 45% of women aged 15 to 24 in the state are at higher risk of being exposed to menstrual-related diseases.

Such women may be exposed to fungal infections, urinary tract infections, reproductive tract infections and other health diseases.

So to save women from menstrual related diseases, CM Ashok Gehlot has announced the Muftat Sanitation Pad Scheme.

The Rajasthan government has launched this revolutionary scheme for the welfare of women. In the first phase of planning, DEW teams will conduct sensitivity about menstrual anxiety. In the next phase, Govt. Will distribute sanitary pads to women in schools, colleges, Anganwadi centers and health centers.

