Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana List 2021 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Free Laptop Scheme / Muft Laptop Yojana 2021: Government of Rajasthan Has issued Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana List 2021 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. People can now apply online for the free laptop distribution scheme 2021 to keep their name in the new district wise list of beneficiaries. In Rajasthan Free laptop plan 2021, Government. The class will award prizes to the meritorious students of 8th, 10th, 12th. The state government has recently constituted a committee for its implementation. Rajasthan Free Laptop Yojana.

Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana 2021 Details

The main objective of Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana 2021 is to help the poor and financially weak children who come to merit in their recent examination and want to study further. This free laptop distribution scheme of Rajasthan Government will improve the standard of living of the students. Additionally, meritorious poor students will be able to learn concepts digitally and become technically competent. To avail this scheme, students have to apply online for free laptop scheme in Rajasthan. According to this, the name of the students will appear in the Rajasthan Free Laptop Vitran Yojana beneficiaries list (district wise) and thus the selected students will get a laptop.

Rajasthan Free Laptop Yojana in Hindi

Due to coronaviruses, all educational institutions across India have been closed, resulting in all students being taught online from home. There are many students, whose family financial position is not strong enough to provide laptops or smartphones to their children for online study. Rajasthan laptop life plan Plans to provide free laptops under

Rajasthan laptop plan 2021 Laptops will be distributed under Free laptops will be distributed to these class students. But this does not mean that all the students will be the beneficiaries for the free laptop. We have given all the details about this scheme below. Read all the details carefully. The laptops will be distributed to those students who get 75% or more marks in 8th, 10th and 12th classes. According to the report, 27000 laptops will be distributed among the students.

Rajasthan free laptop distribution plan list

Highlights of Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana

Name of the scheme Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana 2020-2021 Announced by Rajasthan State Government Major beneficiary merit student Authorized department Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer Total Laptops Delivered 27000 Applied classes 8th, 10th and 12th grade Benefit of the scheme Free laptop Application mode Online official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Article Category Free laptop distribution plan list Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana List

Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana List 2021

state government. Rajasthan Free Laptop Distribution Scheme (Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana) is going to start 2021 for school going children. In the new free laptop scheme, all the students who have secured 75% or more marks in the class 8th, 10th, 12th exam with free laptop by the state government.

in this Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran YojanaMore than 27000 students will be given laptops so that they can further their education. All those students who have not yet applied for Rajasthan Free Laptop Scheme 2021, can now apply online by visiting the official website of this scheme. Only eligible students of Rajasthan will be eligible under this scheme.

The list of beneficiaries will be released by the Rajasthan government on the online portal rajeduboard.nic.in. All those students who want to check their name in Rajasthan Free Laptop Vitran Yojana list 2019, can now see it on the official website. All the selected candidates of class 8th, 10th, 12th who have applied online will now get free laptops. Through the online portal of free laptop distribution scheme, Govt. You will put your name in the free laptop scheme district wise list and you can see your name in the distribution list through this online portal.

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Free Laptop Delivery Scheme

Only those candidates who fulfill the below mentioned criteria will be eligible for Rajasthan Free Laptop Distribution Scheme: –

To take advantage of Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana, candidates must be a permanent resident of the state of Rajasthan. The benefit of Rajasthan Free Laptop Distribution Scheme will be applicable only to those candidates who have secured more than 75% marks in the final examinations. All those candidates who have qualified in class 8th, class 10th and class 12th can avail the free laptop distribution scheme. The annual income of the family of applicant students from all sources should not exceed Rs. 1 Lac.

List of documents for rajasthan free laptop scheme

Here is the complete list of documents required for students to apply online for free laptop scheme and enter their name in the list of beneficiaries of Rajasthan Free Laptop Scheme: –

Aadhar Card

identity card

Bonafide of Rajasthan

income certificate

mobile number

Passport size photo

Rajasthan free laptop distribution plan list 2021 district wise

Here, submit the list of beneficiaries of Rajasthan Beneficiary Free Scheme, district wise: –

Check Name in Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana List 2021

First of all, visit the official website of Rajasthan Free Laptop Scheme.

Now click on the link related to the free laptop distribution beneficiary list and click on it.

A new page will appear on the screen, where you need to enter credentials like District, Village, Block, Tehsil Rajasthan Free Laptop Vitran Yojana 2021.

To check the list of Free Laptop Vitran Scheme 2021, submit the details you have entered and click on the link as per your standard and the PDF file will appear on the screen.

You can check Rajasthan Free Laptop Vitran Scheme 2021 list pdf.

Rajasthan Free Laptop Vitran Yojana List

Rajasthan Muft Laptop Vitran Yojana 2021 FAQ

When will the free laptop scheme start in the state of Rajasthan and how to apply online for this scheme? After being officially announced and applying online for this scheme as per Raj’s new guidance, candidates are required to download the scheme notification PDF file. I am studying 7th grade in a government school of Rajasthan? Am I eligible for this scheme? No. This scheme will be applicable for those students who have completed 9th, 10th and 12th grade in recognized institutions or schools. I have completed my primary education in the state of Uttar Pradesh. And also finished the other classes like class 8th to 12th in Rajasthan state? Can I apply for Raj Free Laptop Scheme? Yes. You are eligible for this scheme. But you have to upload the latest bonafide certificate while applying in the scheme.

For more information about the free laptop distribution scheme, visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Save as pdf