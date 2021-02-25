Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana (Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana) 2021 Apply Online Form, List of Documents

Government of Rajasthan It has been decided to implement Mukhyamantri Krishak Yojana Scheme 2021 (Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana). In this scheme, the state government. Will provide financial assistance to farmers in case of death or suffering partial / permanent inequality during farming activities. In this article, we will show you how to apply by filling CM Krishak Sathi Yojana online application / registration form, check list of documents and full details.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Yojana Scheme 2021 implemented

Presenting the Rajasthan Budget 2019-22, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the introduction of a new Chief Minister Agriculture Scheme, 2019. This announcement has been made by the Chief Minister in the State Legislative Assembly on February 26, 2019. The main objective of this scheme is to provide assistance to the beneficiary farmers on accidental death / partial / permanent disability. Now we are going to show how to apply for Chief Minister Krishak Suraksha Yojana in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Krishak Yojana Scheme Application / Registration Form

To get the benefit, applicants have to fill the Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Suraksha Yojana application form. Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Online registration form can be invited through the official website of the state government. On https://www.rajasthan.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx Or a new dedicated portal.

It is necessary to note that Krishak Sathi Yojana implements online form which will be invited only after the official launch of the scheme. As soon as the process of filling the Mukhyamantri Krishak Saathi Yojana online application / registration form starts, we will update it here.

Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana

Death – Rs. 2,00,000

Disability in 2 limbs (either 2 hands or 2 legs or 2 eyes or one arm and one leg) – Rs. Rs 50,000

Spinal cord breakdown, going into coma due to head injury – Rs. Rs 50,000

D. Scalping of hair of entire parts of head of man or woman – Rs. Rs 40,000

D. Scalping of hair of parts of head of man or woman – Rs. Rs 25,000

Disability in 1 limb (either hand or foot or eye or ankle) – Rs. Rs 25,000

If 4 Fingers are cut in whole or in parts – Rs. 20,000

3 fingers cuttings in full or in parts – Rs. 15,000

Cutting 2 fingers in whole or in parts – Rs. 10,000

Cutting 2 fingers in whole or in parts – Rs. 5,000

Fracture due to accident – Rs. 5,000

List of documents to be attached with the Chief Minister’s Farmer Scheme Scheme application

Application in prescribed form

FIR and Spot Panchnama Police Inquiry Report

Post mortem report or death certificate (in case of death)

Proof of age

Sub Divisional Magistrate’s Case Approval Report.

Disability certificate and photograph of disability of Medical Board / Civil Surgeon in case of permanent disability.

indemnity bond

Hereditary report

Any other evidence asked by the Director of Insurance

Chronological beneficiary in chronological order under Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana

Spouse: In his / her absence Children son / daughter: in their absence Parent Father / Mother: In his absence Grand Son / Grand Daughter: In the absence of I, II, III Unmarried / widowed / exiled sister who is dependent and lives with the beneficiary Any heir declared under the Heirs Act is applicable to the beneficiary involved in matters other than the above mentioned matters and the controversial case.

How to avail the benefit of Rajasthan CM Krishak Sathi Yojana

In case of accidental death, the applicant will be the accidental farmer heir and in case of accidental disability, the applicant himself will be a person with disability. The applicant should submit the Chief Minister Krishi Krishak Yojana application along with the concerned officials in the prescribed format. Applications received after 6 months will not be eligible for the CM Krishak Sathi Scheme.

Beneficiaries of Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana

In case of accidental death or permanent disability, all the registered farmers, any child (son / daughter) of the farmer and the spouse of the farmer between 5 to 70 years of age are the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Krishak Sahayata Yojana.

Key Terms of Mukhyamantri Krishak Saathi Yojana

A person with a deceased or permanent disability must be a registered farmer (personal or joint name land) or child of a registered farmer (son or daughter) or spouse.

There should be death or permanent disability due to accident.

Suicide or natural death are not included in this plan.

Dead or permanent disability persons between 5 and 70 years of age.

The application should be made to the concerned District Agricultural Officer’s office within 6 months.

Purpose of Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Farmer Safety Scheme

The main objective of the scheme is to assist the heir of the registered farmer, all the children (son / daughter) of the registered farmer and the spouse of the registered farmer in case of death or disability due to accident.

Chief Minister Krishak Sathi Yojana Details in Hindi

Ashok Gehlot presented the third budget in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. During this, he said that the soul of India resides in the farmers and has announced to present the agricultural budget separately from next year. He said that a special package has been announced for the cove. In the beginning of the budget speech, CM Gehlot mentioned the challenges of the Corona era. He said that the corona has diminished but not yet finished.

Rajasthan Government Schemes 2021Rajasthan Government Scheme HindiPopular Schemes in Rajasthan:Public Information PortalRajasthan Ration Card ListRTE Rajasthan Admission 2020-21

Ashok Gehlot made these big announcements in the budget

More than 8000 crore loans of more than 20 lakh farmers were waived and in total, more than 14000 crore loans were waived. Commercial loans of farmers will be waived by one time settlement.

16000 crore interest-free crop loans will be given to the farmers and fishermen and livestock farmers will also be included in it.

CM Krishak Sathi Yojana Has announced to implement and will cost around 2000 crores rupees on various works.

Has announced to implement and will cost around 2000 crores rupees on various works. In the next 3 years, about four lakh 30 thousand area will be brought under micro irrigation sector and automation will also be encouraged. For this, there is a provision for this of about Rs 732 crore.

Announcement of electricity connection to 50000 farmers and 1000 crore works in agricultural produce mandis.

In the budget speech, announced to provide solar pumps to 50 thousand farmers and also announced to modernize agricultural mandis. Not only this, it has also been announced to build a farmer complex in Jodhpur.

Mega food parks will be constructed in different districts at a cost of 200 crores and 1000 Kisan Seva Kendras will be constructed.

1000 new posts of agricultural supervisors will be created and a new agricultural power distribution company will be announced.

Bills will be sent to agricultural consumers in 2 months and solar pumps will be given to 50,000 farmers.

Announcement regarding MNREGA, Sahariya tribe and specially qualified laborers will get 200 days of employment instead of 100. The announcement was made to provide economic support to the weaker sections.

Source / reference link: https://hindi.news18.com/news/rajasthan/rajasthan-budget-ashok-gehlot-big-announcement-for-farmers-agricultural-budget-will-be-presented-separately-from-next-year-know- k about-all-the-announcement-3483110.html

Save as pdf