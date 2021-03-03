Rajasthan Newborn Security Scheme 2021: Online Application, Application Form

Newborn Security Scheme Rajasthan Form | Rajasthan Navjaat Suraksha Yojana Online Apply | Newborn Protection Scheme Application Process | Navjaat Suraksha Yojana in Hindi

Rajasthan Neonatal Security Scheme The announcement to start on 9 February 2020 has been made by the state Health Minister Shri Raghu Sharma ji during the Kangaroo Mother Care Conference held in the auditorium of MMS Medical College for better care of newborns. Rajasthan Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021 Under the state medical benefits will be provided by the state government to low-weight, malnourished and prematurely born newborns. In order to reduce the death rate of newborns in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021

The Minister of Medicine and Health has said that Kangaroo Mother Care system will also be made part of the healthy Rajasthan and training programs will be started soon to prevent any newborn deaths in the state. For this program, 77 master trainers have been prepared for this program. . Rajasthan Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021 Under the Kangaroo Mother Care Treatment will be adopted and the newborn child will be protected.

Rajasthan Neonatal Security Scheme 2021 Apply

Interested beneficiaries of the state, under this scheme, if their newborns want to overcome health related problems, then they should Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021 Have to apply under Only then can he take advantage of this scheme. In Rajasthan, the infant mortality rate is 35 deaths per 1000 live births. According to the National Family, the infant mortality rate in Rajasthan is 41 deaths per 1000 live births in the health survey year 2015-16. this Rajasthan Neonatal Security Scheme 2021 Under the newborn mortality rate will be reduced further in the coming time. Under this scheme, special care has to be taken of the health of the underweight, undernourished child of Rajasthan.

Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021 In Highlights

Name of the scheme Rajasthan Neonatal Security Scheme Started by By Health Minister Raghu Sharma Was announced 9 February 2020 Beneficiary State’s newborn an objective Providing health protection to the newborns of the state

Objective of Neonatal Protection Scheme 2021

As you know, there are many newborns in Rajasthan who die due to poor health. The Rajasthan government has said that in order to prevent any newborn deaths in the state, a training program will be started soon under this scheme. Newborn Protection Scheme 2021 Taking care of the health of the children born through it, providing them with safety facilities so that the mortality rate of newborns can be reduced. Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021 Under the scheme to provide better health care to newborns by providing better medical facilities. Department of Health Rajasthan will promote Kangaroo Mother Care Techniques so that continuous skin-to-skin contact can be provided b / w mother and child.

Benefits of Rajasthan Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021

Under this scheme, Rajasthan’s underweight, malnourished and prematurely born newborns will be provided with health-related security facilities.

The 77 master trainers in Kangaroo Mother Care will go to the district and block levels to train health workers for the state.

Rajasthan Navjaat Suraksha Yojana 2021 Under the scheme, health friends will be trained across the state. So that the infant mortality rate in the state can be reduced.

Under the scheme, health friends will be trained across the state. So that the infant mortality rate in the state can be reduced. The Nirogi Rajasthan campaign to reduce IMR and maternal mortality (MMR) in the state has already been started.

The new Newborn Protection Scheme 2021 This will help bring down the infant mortality rate further.

This will help bring down the infant mortality rate further. The Government of Health Department Rajasthan has decided to include Kangaroo Mother Care in Narogi Rajasthan Scheme as well.

How to apply in Rajasthan Newborn Security Scheme 2021?

People of Rajasthan whose newborn is malnourished or underweight or born prematurely and to take advantage of this scheme Rajasthan Neonatal Security Scheme 2021 If you want to apply under this, then they have to wait now. Because recently it has been announced to start this scheme as soon as this scheme will be fully started and the process of applying online in this scheme and Official website Will be started Only then can you apply for providing health protection facility to your child under this scheme, when we get to know about it, we will tell you the complete information through our article.