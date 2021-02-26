Rajasthan Open Coverage / Textbook Scheme 2021 – Back to School Program

Rajasthan Open Uniform / Textbook Scheme 2021: Government of Rajasthan Government is going to introduce a new free uniform / textbook scheme 2021 for the students of the school. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to provide free uniforms and text books under the Back to School program. This scheme will be helpful for the students as the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic had wide impact on school education. The previous academic year turned out to be a zero year and to bring education back on track, CM announced the Free Book and School Uniform Scheme in the Rajasthan Budget 2021-22. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of free textbooks / uniform scheme.

Rajasthan Open Uniform / Textbook Scheme 2021

There will be 2 components under the Rajasthan Open Coverage / Textbook Scheme 2021 which will be launched in the state of Rajasthan: –

Free school uniform scheme – In this first component, the state government. The class will provide free school uniforms to the students of the government school up to the 8th standard. Free textbook scheme – In this second component, free books will be provided to the government. School students who are studying in class 6th, 7th or 8th.

Both of these items will be given to school uniforms and textbooks under the Back to School Program of the Government of Rajasthan. state government. Will cost Rs. 470 crores for successful implementation of free uniform / textbook scheme.

Back to school program in Rajasthan

To reduce the learning gap of the students, a back to school program will be started under which students will be provided with study material. The main objective of the Back to School program in Rajasthan is to make students comfortable with classes. The Rajasthan Open Coverage / Textbook Scheme is an important initiative under the “Back to School Program”.

CM Ashok Gehlot has also mentioned that smart televisions will be installed in all government secondary and senior secondary schools and Kasturba Gandhi residential schools in the state for digital learning of students. Additionally, agricultural subjects will be taught in more than 600 government schools in the state.

Other initiatives for education in Rajasthan budget 2021

Chief Minister Gehlot has announced to set up 1,200 new English medium Mahatma Gandhi schools in the next 2 years. Infrastructure in schools to be increased, Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Jaipur, new colleges, including Sanskrit Colleges and new ones, Rajiv Gandhi Center of Advanced Technology (R) -AT in Jaipur, 1,500 Govt. Science and Space Club in Schools.

For the sports sector, the Chief Minister has set up the Major Dhyanchand Stadium Scheme for the development of stadiums, an indoor stadium in Pratapgarh, new residential sports schools in Jodhpur and Jaipur and a new archery academy in Barkatullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Jodhpur and a new Archery Academy in Dungarpur and Handball Announced. Academy in Jaisalmer, among other things.

Rajasthan Free Education Scheme for Girls (Updated till 22 January 2019)

The Rajasthan government is going to provide free education for girls in all state-run educational institutions from the next academic year. The announcement about the Rajasthan Open Education Scheme for Girls was given on the official Twitter handle of the government. of Rajasthan. The primary objective of this scheme is to increase the literacy rate of school girls in the state.

The Rajasthan Education Scheme has been announced after the Rajasthan Government has started 40 free coaching classes. College in Shiksha Sankul. The scheme to provide free education for girls in Rajasthan is going to be implemented from the next financial year. In its election manifesto, the Congress party promised to provide free education for girls in all government institutions in case of voting in power.

Free education scheme for girls in an all-state-run government. Institutions

Free education scheme for girls in Rajasthan will provide free education to girls in all state-run institutions. This scheme is going to benefit all sections of the society especially girls from SC, ST, OBC and poor sections of the society. Now all the girls from the deprived sections of the society will be able to get high quality education in the government. school. For this, the government. The government also has plans to recruit highly qualified teachers. school.

In addition, complaints committees will be set up in colleges to ensure an uninterrupted and fear-free environment for government students. state government. Free coaching will also be provided to college students for the preparation of competitive examinations and it has been started in 40 colleges. This free coaching facility will be introduced in all 252 Govt. College.

In addition, colleges are also going to use technology through the biometric attendance of girls every morning. This technique will enable school officials to send a message to parents in the morning that their child has arrived at the college. Likewise when girls leave for college, parents / parents of girls can send a message that their child has left for college.

The Rajasthan government is set to provide free education for girls in all state-run institutions from the next academic session. Along with this, Internal Complaints Committees will be formed in colleges.

The Rajasthan Open Education Scheme is a major step for children to study and build their careers. Subsequently, students will be able to earn their livelihood and can contribute to the development of the entire state. Government of Punjab Provides free education to girls from nursery to college level to provide more accessible education to girls from poor backgrounds.

Other measures also include nursery to open in government and pre-primary classes from lower kindergarten. School in the next academic year. Government. Fee in about 13,000 primary schools and 48 government will also provide internet service. College. In addition, the government. The government will also provide free textbooks to students. Schools and will post textbooks online which will be available for students to download. state government. Will also provide additional English coaching which is considered as a weak point for the students.

