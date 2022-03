new Delhi: The 5th match of IPL 2022 was very exciting between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. This was the first match of this season for both the teams and the fans got to see a lot of fours and sixes. In this entire match, 27 fours and 20 sixes were hit, out of which there was one six for which a reward of Rs 5 lakh was also given. But six…