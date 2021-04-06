Rajasthan Royals IPL 14: RR Team, Players List, Match Schedule 2021

Rajasthan Royals who was the first-ever winner of the IPL season, created history in the year 2008 by winning the first-ever opening season of IPL. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in order to attain this title. Under the guidance and captaincy of Shane Warne, the victory became promising. IPL 14 Live Streaming
RR Strength & Weakness
The Royals are basically known to discover unconceivable, high potential talent as well as the contribution in some of the controversies and scandals. And due to that reason only, Rajasthan Royals along with CSK was suspended from IPL for 2 years as they were suspected of taking participating in the 2013 IPL betting case by their owners. Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming
The team finally made its return in the previous year’s season (2018 IPL) but because of the absence of regular skipper Steve Smith, Rajasthan ended up at the fourth position. IPL 14 Points Table
But this year with the return of Jofra Archer will give the team a great boost. As the Rajasthan Royals are a batting heavy side with a number of reputed batsmen, so other
With the help of Devid Miller and various batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson which will help the franchise to win this year’s competition.
Here are all the details you need to know about Rajasthan Royals so let’s get started….
Rajasthan Royals Management and support staff
Owner – Manoj Badale, Amisha Hathiramani, and Lachlan Murdoch
Brand Ambassador – Shane Warne
Head of cricket – Zubin Bharucha
Head Coach – Paddy Upton
Batting coach – Amol Muzumdar, Siddartha Lahiri
Spin Bowling coach – Sairaj Bahutule
Fast Bowling coach – Rob Cassell
Fielding coach – Dishant Yagnik
Physiotherapist – John Gloster
Rajasthan Royals Squad
Batsmen
- Manan vohra
- David Miller
- Liam Livingstone
- Mahipal lomror
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-Rounders
- Ben Stokes
- Chris Morris
- Rahul Tewatia
- Shreyas Gopal
- Riyan parag
- Shivam Dube
Wicket-Keeper
- Sanju Samson (C)
- Jos Buttler
- Anuj Rawat
Spin Bowlers
- Mayank Markande
- K.C. Cariappa
Pace Bowlers
- Jaydev unadkat
- Mustafizur Rahman
- Andrew Tye
- Jofra Archer
- Kuldip yadav
- Kartik tyagi
- Akash singh
- Chetan Sakariya
Rajasthan Royal Playing XI 2021
Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karik Tyagi, and Rahul Tewatia.
Rajasthan Royals IPL Seasons Performance Summary
In the year 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first-ever Champions of the IPL first season.
In the year 2009, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (6th/8)
In the year 2010, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (7th/8)
In the year 2011, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (6th/10)
In the year 2012, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (7th/9)
In the year 2013, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (3rd/9)
In the year 2014, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (5th/8)
In the year 2015, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (4th/8)
In the year 2016, Rajasthan Royals was suspended due to the 2-year ban
In the year 2017, Rajasthan Royals was suspended due to the 2-year ban
In the year 2018, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (4th/8)
In the year 2019, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (7th/8)
In the year 2020, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (8th/8)
Rajasthan Royals schedule in IPL 2021:
|
TIME
|TEAM vs TEAM
|
VENUE
|
April 12, Monday At 07:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 15, Thursday At 07:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|April 19, Monday At 07:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 22, Thursday At 07:30 PM
|Royal Challengers vs Rajasthan Royals
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 24, Saturday At 07:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 29, Thursday At 03:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|
May 2, Sunday At 03:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|
May 5, Wednesday At 07:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|
May 8, Saturday At 07:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|
May 11, Tuesday At 07:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|May 13, Thursday At 07:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
May 16, Sunday At 03:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|May 18, Tuesday At 07:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
May 22, Saturday At 07:30 PM
|Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru