Rajasthan Royals IPL 14: RR Team, Players List, Match Schedule 2021

Rajasthan Royals who was the first-ever winner of the IPL season, created history in the year 2008 by winning the first-ever opening season of IPL. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in order to attain this title. Under the guidance and captaincy of Shane Warne, the victory became promising. IPL 14 Live Streaming

RR Strength & Weakness

The Royals are basically known to discover unconceivable, high potential talent as well as the contribution in some of the controversies and scandals. And due to that reason only, Rajasthan Royals along with CSK was suspended from IPL for 2 years as they were suspected of taking participating in the 2013 IPL betting case by their owners. Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming

The team finally made its return in the previous year’s season (2018 IPL) but because of the absence of regular skipper Steve Smith, Rajasthan ended up at the fourth position. IPL 14 Points Table

But this year with the return of Jofra Archer will give the team a great boost. As the Rajasthan Royals are a batting heavy side with a number of reputed batsmen, so other

With the help of Devid Miller and various batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson which will help the franchise to win this year’s competition.

Here are all the details you need to know about Rajasthan Royals so let’s get started….

Rajasthan Royals Management and support staff

Owner – Manoj Badale, Amisha Hathiramani, and Lachlan Murdoch

Brand Ambassador – Shane Warne

Head of cricket – Zubin Bharucha

Head Coach – Paddy Upton

Batting coach – Amol Muzumdar, Siddartha Lahiri

Spin Bowling coach – Sairaj Bahutule

Fast Bowling coach – Rob Cassell

Fielding coach – Dishant Yagnik

Physiotherapist – John Gloster

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Batsmen

  • Manan vohra
  • David Miller
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Mahipal lomror
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders

  • Ben Stokes
  • Chris Morris
  • Rahul Tewatia
  • Shreyas Gopal
  • Riyan parag
  • Shivam Dube

Wicket-Keeper

  • Sanju Samson (C)
  • Jos Buttler
  • Anuj Rawat

Spin Bowlers

  • Mayank Markande
  • K.C. Cariappa

Pace Bowlers

  • Jaydev unadkat
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Andrew Tye
  • Jofra Archer
  • Kuldip yadav
  • Kartik tyagi
  • Akash singh
  • Chetan Sakariya

Rajasthan Royal Playing XI 2021

Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karik Tyagi, and Rahul Tewatia.

Rajasthan Royals IPL Seasons Performance Summary

In the year 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first-ever Champions of the IPL first season.

In the year 2009, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (6th/8)

In the year 2010, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (7th/8)

In the year 2011, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (6th/10)

In the year 2012, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (7th/9)

In the year 2013, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (3rd/9)

In the year 2014, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (5th/8)

In the year 2015, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (4th/8)

In the year 2016, Rajasthan Royals was suspended due to the 2-year ban

In the year 2017, Rajasthan Royals was suspended due to the 2-year ban

In the year 2018, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (4th/8)

In the year 2019, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (7th/8)

In the year 2020, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (8th/8)

Rajasthan Royals schedule in IPL 2021:

TIME

 TEAM vs TEAM

VENUE

April 12, Monday At 07:30 PM

 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 15, Thursday At 07:30 PM

 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 19, Monday At 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 22, Thursday At 07:30 PM

 Royal Challengers vs Rajasthan Royals

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 24, Saturday At 07:30 PM

 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 29, Thursday At 03:30 PM

 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

May 2, Sunday At 03:30 PM

 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

May 5, Wednesday At 07:30 PM

 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

May 8, Saturday At 07:30 PM

 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

May 11, Tuesday At 07:30 PM

 Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals Eden Gardens, Kolkata
May 13, Thursday At 07:30 PM
 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 16, Sunday At 03:30 PM

 Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers
 Eden Gardens, Kolkata
May 18, Tuesday At 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

May 22, Saturday At 07:30 PM

 Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
