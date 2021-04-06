Rajasthan Royals IPL 14: RR Team, Players List, Match Schedule 2021

Rajasthan Royals who was the first-ever winner of the IPL season, created history in the year 2008 by winning the first-ever opening season of IPL. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in order to attain this title. Under the guidance and captaincy of Shane Warne, the victory became promising. IPL 14 Live Streaming

RR Strength & Weakness

The Royals are basically known to discover unconceivable, high potential talent as well as the contribution in some of the controversies and scandals. And due to that reason only, Rajasthan Royals along with CSK was suspended from IPL for 2 years as they were suspected of taking participating in the 2013 IPL betting case by their owners.

The team finally made its return in the previous year's season (2018 IPL) but because of the absence of regular skipper Steve Smith, Rajasthan ended up at the fourth position.

But this year with the return of Jofra Archer will give the team a great boost. As the Rajasthan Royals are a batting heavy side with a number of reputed batsmen, so other

With the help of Devid Miller and various batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson which will help the franchise to win this year’s competition.

Here are all the details you need to know about Rajasthan Royals so let’s get started….

Rajasthan Royals Management and support staff

Owner – Manoj Badale, Amisha Hathiramani, and Lachlan Murdoch

Brand Ambassador – Shane Warne

Head of cricket – Zubin Bharucha

Head Coach – Paddy Upton

Batting coach – Amol Muzumdar, Siddartha Lahiri

Spin Bowling coach – Sairaj Bahutule

Fast Bowling coach – Rob Cassell

Fielding coach – Dishant Yagnik

Physiotherapist – John Gloster

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Batsmen

Manan vohra

David Miller

Liam Livingstone

Mahipal lomror

Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders

Ben Stokes

Chris Morris

Rahul Tewatia

Shreyas Gopal

Riyan parag

Shivam Dube

Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (C)

Jos Buttler

Anuj Rawat

Spin Bowlers

Mayank Markande

K.C. Cariappa

Pace Bowlers

Jaydev unadkat

Mustafizur Rahman

Andrew Tye

Jofra Archer

Kuldip yadav

Kartik tyagi

Akash singh

Chetan Sakariya

Rajasthan Royal Playing XI 2021

Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karik Tyagi, and Rahul Tewatia.

Rajasthan Royals IPL Seasons Performance Summary

In the year 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first-ever Champions of the IPL first season.

In the year 2009, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (6th/8)

In the year 2010, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (7th/8)

In the year 2011, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (6th/10)

In the year 2012, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (7th/9)

In the year 2013, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (3rd/9)

In the year 2014, Rajasthan Royals managed to the League stage (5th/8)

In the year 2015, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (4th/8)

In the year 2016, Rajasthan Royals was suspended due to the 2-year ban

In the year 2017, Rajasthan Royals was suspended due to the 2-year ban

In the year 2018, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (4th/8)

In the year 2019, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (7th/8)

In the year 2020, Rajasthan Royals managed to the Playoffs (8th/8)

Rajasthan Royals schedule in IPL 2021: