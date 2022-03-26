sanju samson, rajasthan royals

Rajasthan Royals remove tweet after skipper Sanju Samson calls for ‘professional’ behaviour

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson on Friday expressed his unhappiness with his IPL franchise’s official social media account after posting an edited picture of him.

Samson replied to the tweet, writing, “It’s okay for friends to do all this but teams should be professionals..”

The original tweet was then immediately deleted.

Samson also found support from India off-spinner R Ashwin, who…

Read Full News