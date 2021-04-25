Rajasthan Royals suffered another major setback, due to personal reasons Andrew Tye left home leaving IPL 2021 and returned home

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just not taking the title of the issues of Rajasthan Royals lowered in 2021. After Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Liam Livingstone, now quick bowler Andrew Ty has additionally withdrawn from the event and has left for Australia. Rajasthan now has solely 4 gamers left as international gamers, whereas the identical variety of gamers have been eradicated from the event.

AJ Tye flew again to Australia earlier at this time on account of private causes. We’ll proceed to supply any assist he might have.#RoyalsFamily – Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021

Rajasthan Royals have revealed on their Twitter deal with that Andrew Ty has withdrawn his title from IPL 2021 on account of private causes and has returned to Australia. This can be a massive setback for the Rajasthan group. Liam Livingstone just lately determined to return residence citing fatigue brought on by the bio-bubble. On the identical time, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have already dropped out of this T20 league on account of their harm. Rajasthan registered their second win of the season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets of their final match.

Chris Maurice bowled brilliantly for Rajasthan, taking 4 massive wickets for simply 23 runs in his 4 overs. Shubman Gill and captain Eoin Morgan returned to the pavilion in an unlucky runout. Captain Sanju Samson batted brilliantly and gained the group by enjoying an unbeaten innings of 42 runs. This was Rajasthan’s second win of the season, whereas KKR suffered their fourth consecutive defeat within the fifth match. Kolkata’s group has now reached the underside of the factors desk.