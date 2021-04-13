Rajasthan Royals suffered big blow, all-rounder Ben Stokes out of IPL 2021 due to injury

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has been dominated out of the present season of the Indian Premier League as a consequence of a fracture in his left hand finger. His franchise reported on Tuesday that he suffered a finger harm whereas fielding within the workforce’s first match in opposition to Punjab Kings on Monday. He mentioned, “After investigation, it was discovered that he has a fracture in his finger, as a consequence of which he sadly acquired out of the present season of IPL.”

Ben Stokes has been dominated out of the IPL following a damaged finger in final evening’s sport. 😔 He’ll stick with the Royals and help the remainder of the group within the upcoming matches. 💗#RoyalsFamily | @ benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/WVUIFmPLMJ – Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 13, 2021

He mentioned, ‘Everybody in Rajasthan Royals considers him an vital member of the Royals household. We want him a speedy restoration. We’re delighted that Ben needs to proceed with the workforce to supply his useful help. We are going to evaluate their doable choices. ‘ Earlier, a report within the British media had mentioned that fracture in his hand.

In line with the British newspaper Unbiased, Stokes has fractured his left arm, diving to catch the catch of West Indies offensive batsman Chris Gayle. In line with the newspaper’s information, ‘After lacking an opportunity of a catch earlier within the match, Stokes made a diving run from lengthy on and drove the West Indies batsman. He then felt uneasy celebrating with teammates. Stokes bowled only one over on this match as a consequence of harm.

