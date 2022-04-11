Rajasthan Royals survive Marcus Stoinis scare in rollercoaster clash

Rajasthan Royals are up and running in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022! Third win for the inaugural-season champions and Lucknow Super Giants are the latest to go down against them. The contest proceeded like a rollercoaster and went right down to the wire. However, a sensational last over from debutant Kuldeep Sen meant RR survived Marcus Stoinis’ scare to record a narrow three-run win.

Earlier in the match, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Taking the field with a revamped batting order, RR got off to a steady start with openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal adding 42 runs for the opening wicket. However,…