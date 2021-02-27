Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22: Rajasthan RTE Admission, Online Registration | ReaderMaster

Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22 Apply Online | RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021 Application Form | Rajasthan RTE admission application started rte.raj.nic.in School List & Lottery Result

Friends, in this article we will show you Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22 Explain online registration information in detail. Recently Rajasthan Education Department has officially started the process of application for RTE Rajasthan Online Admission, keeping in mind the education of all the lower class children of the state. This is a very beneficial scheme of the Rajasthan government, this will increase the standard of education in the state. As per the rules for admission in RTE, 25% reservation quota is given to the children for getting admission in Rajasthan prestigious schools, in which the beneficiary student is given free education up to class 8th.

Rajasthan government is inviting students to apply online for Rajasthan RTE Admission on its official website rte.raj.nic.in. Students can register for themselves by going online. If your children are going to start their school, then the RTE Rajasthan online registration process has started for them. Online of students in this financial year 2021-22 under the Rajasthan Government Primary Education Act Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22 Is conducting With this, 25 percent seats are reserved for such students for getting admission in prestigious government and private schools of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22 Online Registration Starts

Rajasthan RTE Admission Online Registration – Under the RTE Rajasthan Act, children from all the economically weaker families of the state will be given free education up to class 8. Apart from this, other facilities related to education will also be made available to all those students. See below the online application / registration process for free education scheme:

The entire process of filling the online application form for RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021 is as follows:

First of all, the applicant has the official website of RTE Rajasthan http://rte.raj.nic.in will go on.

will go on. After this, on the homepage you will “Online Application” Have to click on the tab.

Have to click on the tab. If you are a new user, you must register first.

You can also click on the direct link given below to apply online.

RAJASTHAN RTE admission online application

Read the required information and rules about RTE and click on the “Proceed” tab.

If you are entering your details as a candidate, you can click on the “Check Eligibility” button.

If the information given by you is correct and you are eligible to fill the Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-2022 online form, then Rajasthan RTE Admission Online Form Will open.

After this, fill all the details of documents required for Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021 and choose your preferred school. Then, after re-examining your filled RT Rajasthan application form, submit it to complete the application process.

Purpose of Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22

The Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 focuses on providing free and compulsory education to students under the age of 14 in the state. The 25% reserved seats given to students encourage students to get compulsory education up to class 8. Let us tell you that the right to free and compulsory education came into force in the state of Rajasthan for the first time in 2010. This is a beneficial scheme of the Government of Rajasthan, through this RTE Rajasthan Online Admission 2021 scheme, the level of education in the state will be increased. Also, after applying for admission, the children will be selected from the lottery system. All interested parents (guardians) will have to apply online for the Rajasthan RTE Admission 2019-20 before the last date.

See also: Rajasthan Gargi Award Scheme 2021 Registration Form

Documents required for Rajasthan RTE Admission

List of documents required for Rajasthan RTE admission process – The complete list of documents required for RTE admission 2021-2022 Rajasthan is given below:

Passport-size photo of the applicant student Residence Certificate (Children / Parents) Age proof (Aadhar card / Ration card / Birth certificate) SC / ST certificate (if applicable) BPL Card (Center / State List) Proof of parent’s income certificate to prove that the annual income of the parents is less than Rs 1 lakh Registered Diagnostic Center Report (in case of HIV / Cancer affected parents)

Eligibility Criteria for RTE Online Admission 2021 Rajasthan

Eligibility Criteria for RTE Online Admission in Rajasthan – The candidate has to fulfill the RTE Rajasthan Rules (eligibility conditions) for Rajasthan RTE admission 2021-22 online application, which is given as follows:

Applicant must be a native or permanent resident of the state of Rajasthan.

The annual income of the parents of the students should be less than 1 lakh rupees.

Candidates whose name is included in the BPL list can also take admission under this scheme.

SC / ST / orphan candidates are also eligible to apply.

Candidates whose parents are affected by HIV / Cancer or children of widows can also fill the RTE online form.

Age limit for Rajasthan RTE Admission Application Form

For 3+ Pre-Primary: Over 3 years old and under 4 years old

Over 3 years old and under 4 years old For 4+ Pre-Primary: More than 3 years 6 months but less than 5 years

More than 3 years 6 months but less than 5 years For 5+ Pre-Primary: More than 4 years 6 months but less than 6 years

More than 4 years 6 months but less than 6 years For the first: More than 5 years or less than 7 years

Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22 School List

Candidates who have completed the online registration process for Rajasthan RTE admission, can now see the list of registered schools online through the official website of RTE Rajasthan. The process of viewing the RTE school list is as follows:

First official website of RTE Rajasthan http://rte.raj.nic.in/ Go to On the web homepage, under the Quick Links section “School Details” Click on the link. Candidate school either by name or location School details link http://rte.raj.nic.in/Home/SearchSchoolDetails.aspx You can click on it directly. Here, you have to fill the district, block, gram panchayat, ward and class for admission. Finally to open “List of Schools” “search” Button have to be clicked.

If you want to download the student reporting form of RTE, then click on the link given below. RTE RAJASTHAN Student Reporting Form

How to check RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-22 online result?

Rajasthan RTE Entry 2021 Online Lottery Results – The results of RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-2022 will be declared online. Candidates can follow the steps given below to see the result:

First of all, click on the link given below to see RTE Rajasthan Lottery Status.

Rajasthan rte admission 2021 status

After that, log on to the official website of the Government of Rajasthan.

To see the results you will see two options: school location and school name.

To check with the school location, select the required option. Then select the district and enter the block. Enter the given captcha and then “Discover” Click on the button.

Click on the button. To check by school name, select the district, enter the first three letters of the school name.

In this way you can easily see the RTE Rajasthan Admission Lottery Result online.

Date of issue of advertisement After the guidelines were issued Date of updating school profile Until 8 July 2021 Date of online application by parents 9 July to 24 July 2021 Priority ranking of boys for admission through online lottery 30 July 2021 Parents’ attendance at the post-lottery school and reporting for admission Until 7 August 2021 Hair entering schools 7 August to 31 August 2021 Entry on the web portal of free-entry boys and the remaining 75% seats for admission-boys 7 August 2021 to 31 August 2021 Physical verification date By 31 August 2021 Physical verification work in schools 1 September to 30 September 2021 Locking physical verification report uploaded by schools on RTE portal 1 September to 8 October 2021 Verifying the physical verification report by matching it at the office level 1 September to 15 October 2021

pay attention – The above mentioned Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22 important dates are only approximate. Only after the official notification, the complete admission list of free admission in Rajasthan Private School will come. For this, bookmark this page, so that you get all the updates continuously.

Download Rajasthan RTE admission application form

First of all you will get the instruction of Rajasthan Elementary Education official website will go on. After that, you have to click on the parent / child option on the web homepage. Set you now Application form pdf Have to click on the link of. After this, a new page will open in front of you, which will contain the application form. now you Rajasthan RTE Admission Application Form PDF Can download and print.

Here we have you RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-22 Online Application / Registration Has provided all the important information related to If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the below toll-free helpline number or by writing an email.

Helpline Number: (0141) 2719-073 / 2706-644 / (0151) 2220-140 / 2626-055

Email ID: [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]

Phone Number of Fee Assessment Office: 0141-2706644

Register complaint related to RTE Rajasthan: Click here

Read this also: List of other schemes launched by the Rajasthan government 2021

You will have received all the information about the Rajasthan RTE Admission 2021-22 (Rajasthan RTE Admission Online Form) given in this article. If you want to get any more information related to RTE Rajasthan entrance exam, then you can comment by going to the comment box below. We will do our best to assist you. If you need any kind of information about other government scheme then stay connected with our website www.readermaster.com. Thank you-