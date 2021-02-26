Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana 2021 application form, eligibility and necessary documents

Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana 2021: Rajasthan state The former Chief Minister of Vasundhara Raje started the auspicious power scheme. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 55,000 is provided for the financial assistance of the unmarried daughters of laborers / laborers and for their marriage. Due to the lack of income of the workers, their daughters’ marriage is either delayed or they face a lot of problems, due to which they find their daughters burdened. Now no girl of the state should be a burden on her parents, for this only Shubh Shakti Yojana has been started.

Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana Application Form 2021

This scheme is one of Rajasthan Government scheme The main objective of this scheme is to reduce the burden of upbringing of their daughters on the workers. For this purpose, the government launched this auspicious power scheme Rajasthan. Shubh Shakti Yojana was launched by the Government of Rajasthan on 1 January 2016. This is a big step for the Chief Minister of Rajasthan as this scheme is still benefiting many people.

The incentive amount given in this scheme will be used according to the woman beneficiary / daughter to get her education, business started, skill development or in her own wedding. Official website to fill Shubh Shakti Yojana application form https://labour.rajasthan.gov.in/ Hai, people can download Shubh Shakti Yojana PDF from this website. In this article, we will give you complete information about this.

Download Shubh Shakti Yojana Application Form PDF

The complete procedure of how to apply for Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana 2021 is given below:

Phase 1: Official website of Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Rajasthan for Shubh Shakti Yojana https://labour.rajasthan.gov.in/ Gotta go to the website.

stage 2: On the homepage you will find “downloadGo to the tab and select “Draft plansClick on “as shown here”:

Labor Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana Apply Online

step 3: You direct this link https://labour.rajasthan.gov.in/Documents/FormatsofSchemes.pdf You can also click on it.

step 4: Shubh Shakti Yojana Application Form PDF download page will look like this: –

Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana Application Form PDF Download

Step 5: Carefully fill all the information in this application form. Submit the filled application form along with the documents given below and submit it to the office of the officer authorized by the local labor office or the board secretary. After approval, the amount of incentive will be deposited in the beneficiary’s daughter’s bank account through NEFT / RTGS.

Shubh Shakti Yojana Eligibility Criteria

To avail the Shubh Shakti Yojana, the beneficiary has to fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Under this scheme, the name of either one or both of the father and mother of the adult girl should be registered in the board for at least one year.

To avail this scheme, the beneficiary woman should be unmarried and the unmarried daughter of the beneficiary laborer should not be less than 18 years of age.

Under this scheme, funds will be given to a maximum of two adult daughters of the beneficiary workers.

The beneficiary woman or daughter must have passed 8th grade.

Beneficiary guardians should be citizens of Rajasthan.

Beneficiary woman or beneficiary daughter should have a bank account.

The beneficiary should be working as a construction worker / construction worker for at least 90 days in the period of one year before the date of application.

The funds under this scheme will be given after the beneficiary is certified construction worker.

If the beneficiary has his own house, then in this case it is necessary to have a toilet.

Shubh Shakti Yojana Essential Documents

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the beneficiary must have the following documents:

Permanent address certificate

Rajasthan citizenship certificate

8th grade marksheet

A copy of bpl card

income certificate

Aadhaar card or Bhamashah card copy

Age certificate

caste certificate

Bank account book copy

Reference

For more information related to this scheme, you can visit the official website of Labor Department Rajasthan or download Shubh Shakti Yojana Official Notification.

Free Helpline Number: 1800-1800-999

E-mail id: [email protected]Labor Commissioner: the laboratory[email protected]Fax: + 91- 141- 2450782

