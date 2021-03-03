Rajasthan SSO ID online registration log on 2021 / sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan government is already providing a large number of e-services to woo its citizens and now SSO ID has started online registration / login. sso.rajasthan.gov.in. state government. Has introduced the concept ofSingle Sign on Identification (SSO ID)“All citizens to apply online for various Rajasthan government schemes And take advantage of various e-services. The SSO ID will serve as a unique digital identity to avail e-services like Bhamashah ID, Aadhaar ID, Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN), Business Register Number (BRN) etc.

Loading...

All candidates can make Rajasthan SSO ID online registration And create login ID on official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Single Sign On (1) – SSO portal includes citizen specific, industry specific and government. Employee specific services in a single window. This SSO portal will facilitate people to use online identification services.

Loading...

SSO ID registration is a very simple, quick and efficient process. Further, all the data entered by the user on this portal remains secure and it is assured that personal data of citizens will not be misused.

Loading...

Rajasthan SSO ID online registration 2021

The entire process of registration for Rajasthan registration as “Single Sign on Identity” is as follows: –

Loading...

Phase 1: Be the first to visit the official “Single sign on web portalOn ” sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Loading...

stage 2: The homepage will ask you to enter your “”Digital Identity (SSO ID / username)“And”Kunjika“. All existing users can enter their details and then “click”log in“Button shown in figure: –

Loading...

Sso registration rajasthan login

step 3: But new candidates will have to register for SSO identification. For this reason, they have to “click”RegisterThe button. All first time users can directly click on the link given here to register for Single Identity on Digital Identity – https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/register

Loading...

step 4: The SSO ID registration page will include 3 sections like Citizen, Industry and Government. Staff. The process of registration for each of them is given in the sections below.

Loading...

Rajasthan Government Schemes 2021Rajasthan Government Scheme HindiPopular Schemes in Rajasthan:Public Information PortalRajasthan Ration Card ListRTE Rajasthan Entrance 2021-22

Loading...

SSO ID Registration for Citizens

“Digital Identity Registration Form for Citizens“Will appear as follows: –

Loading...

SSO Rajasthan Government in register citizens

Candidates can enter themselves here Bhamashah ID, Aadhaar ID (UID)To register for a single sign on ID, Facebook, Google and Twitter. After completing the industry registration, applicants can login using the username and password provided.

Loading...

SSO ID Registration for Industry

“Digital Identity Registration Form for Industry“Will appear as follows: –

Loading...

Rajasthan SSO ID Online Registration Udyog

Citizens can enter the Aadhaar Aadhaar Number (UAN) and Business Register Number (BRN) for registration. After completing the industry registration, applicants can login using the username and password provided.

Loading...

SSO ID Registration for Govt. The employees

Sso.rajasthan.gov.in sipf or “Digital Identity Registration Form for Government Employees (SIPF Users)“Will appear as follows: –

Loading...

SSO ID Rajasthan Employee SIPF

Here SIPF users can enter their SIPF number to process SSO ID online registration. After registering, all Govt. Employees can access the SIPF portal and login to the SIPF SSO.

Loading...

By following the above steps, all citizens can create their SSO account online. In the case, citizens forgot their Single Sign on Identity (SSO ID)User name‘And’Kunjika‘, Then the candidates can directly click on the link given here – Forgot digital identity (SSO ID / username)

Loading...

Apply online for Rajasthan SSO ID application

After login for SSO ID in Rajasthan, people can update their profile to access various applications and services shown below: –

Loading...

Rajasthan SSO ID login application

Eligibility Criteria for SSO ID Registration

To apply for SSO ID (Digital Identity) registration, the candidates have to fulfill the following eligibility conditions: –

Loading...

The candidate must be a permanent resident (citizen) of Rajasthan. All industries (industries / businesses) of Rajasthan. All state governments. Employee (SIPF user)

This single digital identity is a very useful and innovative concept for all applications. It allows all citizens to access various e-services at one click.

Loading...

Rajasthan SSO ID Helpline

If any candidate is finding difficulty in registering for SSO ID, then such candidates can use the SSO helpline number and contact the help desk to solve their queries: –

Helpline Number: 0141-5153222, 0141-5123717

E mail ID: [email protected]

Save as pdf