Rajasthani vegetable of Gulab Jamun, completely different and new recipe, Bollywood recipe – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

You will have eaten gulab jamun in candy however for those who speak about gulab jamun sabzi, then it’s a very well-known recipe of Rajasthan, it is vitally simple to make and it is vitally tasty to eat.

materials

Servings: 4

For Gulab Jamun

200 grams Mawa

100 grams Maida

Oil or ghee for frying

For gravy

1 cup tomato puree

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 cup milk

1 cup recent cream

salt to style

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon purple chilli powder

1 teaspoon ginger inexperienced chilli paste

1 pinch Asafoetida (hing)

1/2 cumin

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon garam masala

Coriander leaves to garnish

Directions

Combine mawa and maida and blend

Crush with fingers and make a doh

Make small balls from the palm and make balls.

Warmth oil in a pan and fry gulab jamuns

Warmth oil in a pen for gravy

Add cumin seeds, asafoetida and turmeric

Add ginger chilli paste, prepare dinner for two minutes

Add purple chilli and coriander powder and prepare dinner for 1 minute

Add cream and add salt, prepare dinner for 4-5 minutes

Add garam masala and blend

Add gulab jamuns, combine nicely and serve with inexperienced coriander