Rajasthani vegetable of Gulab Jamun, completely different and new recipe, Bollywood recipe – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

You will have eaten gulab jamun in candy however for those who speak about gulab jamun sabzi, then it’s a very well-known recipe of Rajasthan, it is vitally simple to make and it is vitally tasty to eat.

materials
Servings: 4
For Gulab Jamun
200 grams Mawa
100 grams Maida
Oil or ghee for frying
For gravy
1 cup tomato puree
1/2 cup yogurt
1/2 cup milk
1 cup recent cream
salt to style
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
1/2 teaspoon purple chilli powder
1 teaspoon ginger inexperienced chilli paste
1 pinch Asafoetida (hing)
1/2 cumin
1 tablespoon oil
1 teaspoon garam masala
Coriander leaves to garnish

Directions
Combine mawa and maida and blend
Crush with fingers and make a doh
Make small balls from the palm and make balls.
Warmth oil in a pan and fry gulab jamuns
Warmth oil in a pen for gravy
Add cumin seeds, asafoetida and turmeric
Add ginger chilli paste, prepare dinner for two minutes
Add purple chilli and coriander powder and prepare dinner for 1 minute
Add cream and add salt, prepare dinner for 4-5 minutes
Add garam masala and blend
Add gulab jamuns, combine nicely and serve with inexperienced coriander

