Rajeev Gets Eliminated From BBK8 House?







The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has begun and arrived within the ninth week and within the latest episode of it, evictions are able to happen and as per the sources, this eviction gives you shock for positive. As a result of all 6 overwhelming contestants are nominated for the eviction, they usually all have a large fan following therefore the nominations have created pressure amongst their followers. as a result of already few contestants had been evicted, So get to know extra relating to latest episode together with voting development verify the small print beneath.

So within the upcoming episode of it, you’ll watch that each one housemates are apprehensive relating to the evictions as a result of the present is progressively going ahead within the decisive part. Therefore nobody needs to go away the present, so these upcoming evictions have develop into the topic of dialogue within the city and amongst their die-hard followers. As per the sources Raghu’s title was coming out for the eviction however he overturned the sport by successful the duty, and he did his greatest as properly. Therefore Bigg Boss followers have modified their opinion about him and.

In response to the latest studies Prashanth Sambargi could be evicted from the home however nonetheless pending as a result of quite a few rumors are coming out among the many viewers. On one other hand, it’s too arduous to foretell who will probably be evicted at the moment as a result of Rajeev additionally has a large probability to get evicted from the home. BBK viewers are completely confused with this nomination as a result of it’s not clear that who will exit of the home, within the final eviction viewers was anticipating that Shamanth or Chandrachud would get evicted however Bigg Boss overturned the sport by evicted Vishwa, So right here verify the voting particulars.

VOTING DETAILS OF BBK S-08:-

Vaishnavi- 1708 votes (2.78%)

Rajeev- 2633 votes (4.29%)

Raghu- 984 votes (1.6%)

Manju- 9340 votes (15.2%)

Divya Suresh- 5419 votes (8.82%)

Right here you’ll get to know the latest voting tendencies however these outcomes could possibly be possible as a result of nonetheless, all the things is underneath the arms of an viewers. However by means of this, you’ll come to know concerning the hazard zone’s contestants in order that the contestants can save by their followers. As a result of at the moment it has reached a decisive part and evictions are additionally an integral a part of the present, underneath which we are going to get the winner of the season therefore it’s too essential to carry within the present. So let see who will probably be evicted from the present and don’t forget to observe it on the right time.