Rajeev Is in Danger Zone

Right here we’re with a written episode replace of your favourite actuality present “Bigg Boss Kannada 8”. Tonight is the Weekend Ka Vaar episode during which we are able to see Kichcha Sudeep will going to take a category of the housemates for his or her actions and conduct they had been taken throughout the process. He seems to be so indignant at them and even yells in any respect the inmates. He targets two male housemates as they had been concerned within the abusive argument which isn’t uncared for.

Later each the male inmates felt dangerous for the language they used for one another. The present is its ninth week and it has been changing into extra interesting. As everyone knows that contestants have been already nominated for this week within the Monday episode so her the title of the contributors these are in nominations Raghu, Rajeev, Vaishnavi, Prashanth S, Nidhi. and Manju. These are the title who’ve a concern of shedding this present tonight.

As everyone knows that it’s Sunday and the will probably be a conformed elimination within the present tonight, properly that is probably the most disheartening a part of the present which brig disappointment for all of the inmates together with their followers, but it surely should be proceed as this the format of the present and this the one approach to discover deserving one for the title. As per the promo, there will probably be no particular visitor tonight and the whole present will merely take over by the Kichcha Sudeep.

Whereas the elimination will going to happen by performing a brief process, whereas will enhance the heartbeats of the inmates. The inmates can even be seen enjoying varied duties by which they are going to one after the other going to know whether or not they’re within the protected or hazard zone. Throughout the process, they are going to appear very nervous. The housemates who’re within the hazard will get Pink coloration throughout the process.

Checklist of the inmates within the protected zone:-

Divya S

Much less

Vaishnavi

Raghu

Checklist of the inmates within the hazard zone:-

Prashanth Sambargi

Rajeev

The title of the inmate who may have extra possibilities to get evicted from the home is Rajeev as he’s on the backside of the voting checklist. His title is getting scrolling on social media -as the eradicated housemate of this week properly it’s but to be confirmed. So, don’t neglect to look at the present on Colours Television Kannada, from Monday to Sunday.