Rajinikanth’s Ladli Aishwarya is ready to make her Bollywood debut, will try ‘Luck’ with this film – Rajinikanth Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush bollywood debut Oh Saathi Chal tmov

Story Highlights

  • Aishwarya-Dhanush divorced in January
  • Talent shown in South films

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, is once again in the headlines. It’s not a matter of concern. This time Aishwarya has come in the headlines for her professional life, not personal. Actually Rajinikanth’s Ladli Aishwarya has already made preparations for her Bollywood debut. Yes… yes… you read that right. After showing her talent in the South Industry, Aishwarya has made preparations to appear in Hindi films.

Aishwarya to make Bollywood debut
Aishwarya Rajinikanth has made a good mark in the South Industry as a director and singer. After showing her strength in the South Industry, she will now be seen doing something new in Hindi films. According to the report of E Times, Dhanush’s ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth is going to direct a Hindi film called Oh Saathi Chal.

O Saathi Chal is produced by Meenu Arora, with whom Aishwarya is coming to try her hand at Bollywood movies. O Saathi Chal will be a film based on a true love story. On the other hand, the film has also been confirmed by Meenu Arora. According to the report, the producer of the film refused to say much on this as the script of the film has not been completed yet.

came into the limelight for divorce
In January, Aishwarya and Dhanush decided to part ways. Without making any noise, both of them calmly informed the fans about their separation by posting social media posts. Many hearts were broken seeing Dhanush and Aishwarya’s 18-year relationship breaking down like this. But now both seem to be moving forward in their respective lives, which is good news for their fans. Aishwarya is about to debut in Bollywood films. Won’t you welcome?

