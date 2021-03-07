Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana: Online application, CG Nyay Yojana registration

Kisan Nyay Yojana Application | Chhattisgarh Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana Form | Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana Application | Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana in Hindi

Rajiv Gandhi Farmer Justice Scheme The announcement has been made by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Finance Minister to present the budget for the year 2020 -21 in the Legislative Assembly. Under this scheme, the farmers of the state will be benefited on their paddy crop. Under this scheme, the farmers of Chhattisgarh will be given the benefit of the difference in the support price of paddy (The farmers of Chhattisgarh will be given the benefit of the difference of the support price of paddy). Dear friends, today through this article we will show you Rajiv Gandhi Farmer Justice Scheme We are going to provide all the information related to the application process, documents, eligibility etc., so read our article till the end.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana

For this scheme, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh has announced Rs 5100 crore. After giving the report of the ministers, the government took the step of starting this scheme. Now, the work of giving the remaining amount of farmers will start as soon as the approval from the Legislative Assembly. this Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana The benefit of this will be provided to all the farmers of the state. If the interested farmers of the state want to take advantage of this scheme then they will get this Rajiv Gandhi Farmer Justice Scheme Have to apply under The state government says that the farmers of the state will benefit greatly from this.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nidhi Scheme registration deadline extended

Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the time limit for registration by the government has been extended. These registrations are due for the Kharif year 2020. Now the deadline for registration has been increased to 28 February 2021 by the Department of Agricultural Development, Farmers Welfare and Technology. Earlier this date was 31 January 2021. All those farmers who have not yet been registered under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana should get it registered within the time limit.

For this scheme, the data of farmers registered by the fertilizer department will be validated After this, the Adhan assistance amount will be calculated by giving the information of the proportionate area based on the quantity acquired. The area registered in the co-operative sugar factory will be computed under this scheme. So that they can be provided grant-in-aid money. This amount will be provided for the sugarcane parai year 2020–21.

Under this scheme, other crops other than paddy, maize, sugarcane farmers and soybean, groundnut, sesame, pigeonpea, moong, urad, kulathi, ram til, kodo, kutki and ragi crops will be calculated as per Girdawari. .

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana Registration Date

If you want to take advantage of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, then you have to get your registration done before 30 November 2020. If you register after this, then you will have to wait for next year to take advantage of this scheme. All the necessary guidelines related to the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana have been issued by the Department of Agricultural Development, Farmers Welfare. The department has provided information related to all the cases which will have to be registered. The amount of benefit will be provided through direct bank transfer to the bank account of all eligible farmers. Registration is being done by the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection for procurement of paddy and maize crops.

Chhattisgarh Kisan Nyay Yojana highlights

Name of the scheme Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana Announced by By Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Beneficiary State Farmers an objective Providing differential amount of paddy to farmers Official website not now

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana guidelines

The data of all these registered farmers will be validated for the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Yojana and another portal will be launched by the Department of Revenue for other crops with area wise, crop price coverage.

For crops other than paddy, maize, sugarcane producing farmers, the exchange assistance amount will be calculated. For which data will be collected from Bhuiya portal.

The application will be verified by the Agriculture Extension Officer. After this, the farmer has to get his registration with the cooperative society and submit Form One along with all the necessary documents. This required document is a photocopy of the loan book, Aadhaar number, bank passbook.

In this scheme, only those crops will be provided benefits, which are given in the guidelines. Apart from this, the benefit of this scheme will not be provided on any other crop.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana third installment

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the farmers are being provided the third installment by the government. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced the third installment on the 21st Foundation Day of the state. Under this scheme, 18 lakh 38 thousand farmers of the state will be benefited. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, an amount of Rs 1500 crore will be transferred by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Under this scheme, till date, two installments of Rs 1500–1500 crore have been paid into the bank account of the farmers.

Farmers will get 4 installments under the Kisan Nyaya Yojana. In which a total of ₹ 5750 crores will be paid through this scheme, the standard of living of the farmers will improve. Of the beneficiaries of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, 9,55,531 are marginal farmers, 5,61,523 are small farmers and 3,21,538 are long farmers.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana 2nd installment

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ji, through a program organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi through video conference from his residence office on August 20 with his cabinet colleagues, 19 lakh farmers of Chhattisgarh under this scheme 1500 The second installment of rupees will be transferred online to the bank account of the beneficiaries. If you also want to take advantage of this scheme, then apply under this scheme as soon as possible.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana

While giving information about the increased amount to be given under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, Bhupesh Baghel said that this amount has now been increased from 5700 crore rupees to 5750 crores. Baghel said, ‘Under this scheme, 19 lakh farmers of the state will be given Rs 5750 crore this year. Under this, farmers will be paid Rs 10 thousand per acre for paddy cultivation and Rs 13000 per acre for sugarcane cultivation. Today, 1500 crore rupees have been deposited in the accounts of farmers by the state government as the first installment of this scheme directly benefiting about 19 lakh farmers.

New announcement of the budget 2020 -21

Rahul Gandhi did this before the Lok Sabha elections Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana Had mentioned. Which will soon be implemented in the state of Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, several announcements were made in the budget speech, in which the announcement was made about the employment and education of the farmer, while presenting the budget of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that we have 17 lakh Debt waiver of farmers Have done Poverty level has come down in the state. The GDP of the state is expected to increase by more than seven percent. The state government says that similar schemes will be started by the farmers of Chhattisgarh and they will continue to benefit the farmers of the state.

Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Chhattisgarh Government will launch "Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana" tomorrow, May 21, on the Martyrdom Day of Shri Rajiv Gandhi

Kisan Credit Card Scheme

Chhattisgarh Rajiv Gandhi Nyaya Yojana new update

The scheme will be started from May 21 under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. After that the process of application under this scheme will be started. Under this scheme, the State Government will transfer the input support money for the paddy, maize and sugarcane (rabi) crops on the basis of the area registered and acquired in Kharif 2019. Under this scheme, 20 lakh farmers of the state will be provided directly in the bank by the state government. Under this scheme, the government has made a provision of Rs 5700. The Congress government of the state will send the amount of 5700 crores in four installments directly to the farmers’ accounts. For which the Chief Minister is thanked by all the farmer brothers and the Congress family of the district.

Funds to be given in Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana

Under this scheme, the farmers of the state will be provided financial assistance by the government at the rate of maximum 10 thousand rupees per acre on crops like Kharif Paddy and Maize from 2019. About 19 lakh farmers of Chhattisgarh will benefit under this scheme. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1500 crore will be provided to the farmers of the state as first installment for 18 lakh 34 thousand 834 farmers for paddy crop. For such sugarcane crop, FRP amount of Rs 261 per quintal and incentive and assistance amounting to Rs 93.75 per quintal i.e. maximum Rs 355 per quintal will be paid based on the amount of sugarcane purchased by the cooperative factory in the crushing year 2021.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Scheme

As you all know that the entire country has been locked down due to the corona virus. In this lock down, the farmers of the state will be benefited under this scheme. During the lockdown period, the Chhattisgarh government gave Mahatma Under the Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), direct employment was provided to 23 lakh villagers daily by creating large scale employment. The number of forest produce purchased at support price has been increased from 7 to 25. At Rs 17 per kg, the state government is giving an additional incentive of Rs 13 per kg.

Rajiv Gandhi Farmer Justice Scheme Benefit of

Through this scheme, to benefit the difference amount of paddy to the farmers of the country.

Chhattisgarh Kisan Nyay Yojana Through this, the income of the farmers of Chhattisgarh will also increase.

Through this, the income of the farmers of Chhattisgarh will also increase. The farmers of the state can cultivate their paddy well.

this Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana Only the farmers of Chhattisgarh can take advantage of this.

Only the farmers of Chhattisgarh can take advantage of this. Only farmers who cultivate paddy in the state can apply for this scheme.

Under the scheme, farmers of paddy, sugarcane and maize have been taken.

In the coming days, along with other crops, a plan is being prepared to take landless villagers under the scheme.

CG Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Scheme Documents of (Eligibility)

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Chhattisgarh.

Only farmers of the state will be considered eligible under this scheme.

The applicant should have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhaar card.

Aadhar card

Address proof

mobile number

Passport size photo

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana Verification Process

It will be mandatory for the farmers who plant other crops to register with the concerned Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society.

The registration form will be verified by the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer.

This verification will be done through the data of Girdavari. Which will be available on Bhuyan portal.

After verification, the farmers will be able to register themselves with the cooperative society.

The registration process has to be done before 28 February 2021.

In registration, farmers will have to submit all important documents such as loan book, Aadhaar number, bank passbook photocopy and registration form.

Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, only those crops which are included under this scheme will be provided assistance.

Those farmers who have not got their registration under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana cannot avail benefits.

Based on the database that will be received under this entire process, the assistance amount will be routed directly through the nodal bank through direct benefit transfer to the farmers’ account.

How to apply for Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana?

Online Application

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana.

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana Apply Online.

Now the application form will open in front of you.

You have to enter all the important information asked in the application form such as your name, phone number, address etc.

After that you will have to upload all the important documents.

Now you have to click on submit button.

In this way, you will be able to apply under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

