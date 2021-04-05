“Rajon Rondo is a leader, he will hold us accountable”: Paul George praises the former Celtics and Lakers point guard after his first game as a Clipper | The SportsRush

Clippers’ star Paul George opens up on having 2-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo with the Clippers, and what they expect from him.

The Los Angeles Clippers finally got to bring out their latest acquisition on the court. The Clippers traded Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline, and however, Rondo had not played for the Clippers yet.

Last night, Rondo made his Clippers debut, as he faced his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers beat the Lakers 104-86 in their meeting, with Rondo playing 12 minutes, where he scored 2 points and dished 3 assists.

Also Read: “So glad to be a part of Bucks Nation”: Jrue Holiday agrees to a four-year extension worth up to $160 million in Milwaukee

Marcus Morris Sr. led the assault against the short-handed defending champs. He scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard almost recorded a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing 8 assists.

For the Lakers, there was not much to be excited about in this game. Montrezl Harrell scored a team-high 19 points, coming off the bench.

Paul George showers Rajon Rondo with admiration

Rajon Rondo is a player who has a lot of experience, having played 15 seasons in the league, and winning 2 championships in that span. Rondo has a very high basketball IQ and is a natural leader both on and off the basketball court. George expects the same to show up, and lead them.

“I look at him as a leader of this group. [His voice] holds weight in this locker room. He’ll hold us accountable, and that’s what you need: someone that can say what needs to be said.” Paul George on Rajon Rondo. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 4, 2021

Also Read: Damian Lillard goes off on Twitter troll for saying Steph Curry ‘owns’ him: “I’ll touch $400 million before I turn 35”

PG also believes having Rondo around would make life easier for the whole team, as a unit.

Paul George on Rajon Rondo’s impact: “I think we can reserve more energy. I relate it to the relationship I have with Russ, Russ created a lot of close out situations for me. It’ll be the same thing with Rondo. Rondo can get to the middle of the paint, can make plays.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 4, 2021

Rondo has been known to step up in the playoffs, and take charge in the big stages. The Clippers needed someone who could do exactly that, and they would hope the Rondo trade would get them to newer heights.