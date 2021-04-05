“Rajon Rondo is a leader, he will hold us accountable”: Paul George praises the former Celtics and Lakers point guard after his first game as a Clipper | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Rajon Rondo is our leader... He will hold us accountable": Paul George praises the former Celtics and Lakers point guard after his first game as a Clipper

Clippers’ star Paul George opens up on having 2-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo with the Clippers, and what they expect from him.

The Los Angeles Clippers finally got to bring out their latest acquisition on the court. The Clippers traded Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline, and however, Rondo had not played for the Clippers yet.

Last night, Rondo made his Clippers debut, as he faced his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers beat the Lakers 104-86 in their meeting, with Rondo playing 12 minutes, where he scored 2 points and dished 3 assists.

Marcus Morris Sr. led the assault against the short-handed defending champs. He scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard almost recorded a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing 8 assists.

For the Lakers, there was not much to be excited about in this game. Montrezl Harrell scored a team-high 19 points, coming off the bench.

Paul George showers Rajon Rondo with admiration

Rajon Rondo is a player who has a lot of experience, having played 15 seasons in the league, and winning 2 championships in that span. Rondo has a very high basketball IQ and is a natural leader both on and off the basketball court. George expects the same to show up, and lead them.

PG also believes having Rondo around would make life easier for the whole team, as a unit.

Rondo has been known to step up in the playoffs, and take charge in the big stages. The Clippers needed someone who could do exactly that, and they would hope the Rondo trade would get them to newer heights.

