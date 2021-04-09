“Rajon Rondo is the most underrated point guard of all time, real talk”: Kendrick Perkins lavishes praise on his former Celtics teammate | The SportsRush

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins heaps praise onto LA Clippers star Rajon Rondo, adding belief to the franchise’s title hopes.

Rondo region was an integral part of the LA Lakers’ title charge last season. His defense and playmaking, along with his clutch shooting were major assets for the franchise during the playoffs last season.

This season, after a short pit-stop in Atlanta, Rondo has once again arrived in LA, this time with the Clippers. Many expect him to be the missing piece to the franchise winning it all this year, and boy is it justified.

But it seems Kendrick Perkins has taken it a step further. And as many of his takes do, this one may start some serious conflict within the NBA community.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins calls Rajon Rondo the most underrated point guard of all time

Kendrick Perkins has often made it clear why he loves him some Rajon Rondo. The 2-time NBA champion’s ability to turn up the heat in the post-season and perform in crunch time is a rare one. It’s something that every team with title hopes in the NBA wants.

And so, transferring his passion about the player to his fingers, Kendrick Perkins recently tweeted this out. It is a strong claim, to say the least. But truth be told, this could be one of the more accurate hot takes that the former player has made.

Rondo is the most underrated PG of All-Time. Real Talk! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 9, 2021

Rajon Rondo is an excellent player, no doubt about it. However, his regular-season number often let him down, causing many to raise questions about his ability.

Even this season, the player is only averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Worse, he is doing this on 39,36, and 50 shooting splits.

This drop-off during the regular season makes people genuinely believe that the player has regressed significantly. But, come playoff time, we are sure Rondo will show everyone exactly why they should fear their team facing off him against him in the postseason.