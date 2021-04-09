LATEST

“Rajon Rondo is the most underrated point guard of all time, real talk”: Kendrick Perkins lavishes praise on his former Celtics teammate | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Rajon Rondo is the most underrated point guard of all time, real talk": Kendrick Perkins lavishes praise on his former Celtics teammate

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins heaps praise onto LA Clippers star Rajon Rondo, adding belief to the franchise’s title hopes.

Rondo region was an integral part of the LA Lakers’ title charge last season. His defense and playmaking, along with his clutch shooting were major assets for the franchise during the playoffs last season.

This season, after a short pit-stop in Atlanta, Rondo has once again arrived in LA, this time with the Clippers. Many expect him to be the missing piece to the franchise winning it all this year, and boy is it justified.

But it seems Kendrick Perkins has taken it a step further. And as many of his takes do, this one may start some serious conflict within the NBA community.

Also Read: Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal preaches all NBA big men to take inspiration and follow Utah’s All-Star

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins calls Rajon Rondo the most underrated point guard of all time

Kendrick Perkins has often made it clear why he loves him some Rajon Rondo. The 2-time NBA champion’s ability to turn up the heat in the post-season and perform in crunch time is a rare one. It’s something that every team with title hopes in the NBA wants.

And so, transferring his passion about the player to his fingers, Kendrick Perkins recently tweeted this out. It is a strong claim, to say the least. But truth be told, this could be one of the more accurate hot takes that the former player has made.

Also Read: Nick Wright puts Lakers MVP over Michael Jordan if he were to beat Kevin Durant and his ‘unbeatable’ team

Rajon Rondo is an excellent player, no doubt about it. However, his regular-season number often let him down, causing many to raise questions about his ability.

Even this season, the player is only averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Worse, he is doing this on 39,36, and 50 shooting splits.

This drop-off during the regular season makes people genuinely believe that the player has regressed significantly. But, come playoff time, we are sure Rondo will show everyone exactly why they should fear their team facing off him against him in the postseason.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
812
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
811
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
786
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
762
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
757
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
749
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
703
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
642
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
641
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top