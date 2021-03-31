Rajveer Deol Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Movies – trendykendy

ENTERTAINMENT

Rajveer Deol is one of the popular actor Sunny Deol younger son. His full name is Rajveer Singh Deol and was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He belongs to the Sikhism family. Because of the filmy background, he worked as an assistant director and producer in several film and shows. He also wants to pursue his career in the acting industry. His mother name is Pooja Deol who most disappear from the limelight. Rajveer completed his study in London and soon debut in Bollywood as an actor. People are eager to know Rajveer Deol wiki and Biography. Here is the personal info about Sunny Deol younger son Rejveer Deol.

Recently, Bobby Deol took his official Twitter handle and shared about the debut movie of Rajveer Deol with the dapper image. Wears a black tee, he looks as dashing as his father Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol shared a post and said, “On the way to realise his dream …Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol & Avnish Barjatya is a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead.” Check out the post below. Here is the official post.

Rajveer Deol Wiki/ Biography

Unknown Facts About Rajveer Deol

  • He was born in a Deol’s family.
  • He loves to do acting.
  • He lives in a joint family.
  • He completed his study at London University.
  • He’s the grandson of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

