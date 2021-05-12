





The recent episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Rajvi decides to make Nandini CEO, but she refuses to take this responsibility. Rajvi tries to make her understand that she has faith that Nandini can run their business equally well. Nandini insists Rajvi change her decision but meanwhile, Rajvi gets angry and takes Nandini with her. Both arrive together in the room and Nandini consoles Rajvi by saying that she should not take too much rest otherwise her health can be affected. Spontenwesly Nandini says that she does not have a right to their business, so CEO should Darsh, Shobit, or Namrata.

Then Rajvi says that marriage does not just mean that she has to take care of their house, so if she is getting a chance to fulfil her dreams so why she is not taking advantage of them. Then Rajvi tells her that when she joined the business she also did not know even a single thing, but gradually she picked up the track and their business went on the peak. But Nandini still, refusing and at the same time, Vipul comes there and agrees with Rajvi. Another side, Shobit taunts Darsh by saying that Nandini is too sharp and she has a mastermind as well.

After that, Shobit says they all are doing such things through which they can be the CEO, but Nandini has taken over everything. On another side, Gunjan tries to inflame Shobit against Nandini and says that why they do not want to see his hard work. But Shobit tries to manipulate Gunjan by saying that she should learn that how to greet someone. Because Nandini is going to be the new CEO of the company, Gunjan gets shocked after hearing this from Shobit.

Then Gunjan says she will not greet her at all and says that she should think about herself and try such things which can impress Rajvi. Gunjan wonders what Shobit is saying correct and she will have to do something through which she can come close to Rajvi more than Nandini. Shobit goes from there after inflaming her and she starts thinking about the activities whose she has to execute in front of Rajvi to impress her. Rajvi makes Namrata understand that she should keep talking to her husband.

Then Namrata tries to stop Rajvi to have ice cream and meanwhile she expresses her rage by saying that why she took a decision to make Nandini CEO. Rajvi says that Nandini has a passion to make sweets and she has a faith that Nandini is the right choice for the post. Another side, Shobit tries to forget all memories regarding Charmi so that he can move on. He burns all photos and meanwhile, Nandini comes to him and tries to see the photos but Shobit stops her.