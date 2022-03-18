Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 861 crore in 1 day from these 2 stocks, what do you have

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: The net worth of veteran Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased by Rs 861 crore amid a strong rally in Thursday’s trading session. This is because their 2 portfolio stocks Titan Company And Star Health Insurance There was a strong increase in In yesterday’s trade, the shares of Titan Company increased from ₹ 2587.30 to ₹ 2706, while making a jump of Rs 118.70 per share.

Similarly, the share of Star Health Insurance also increased from ₹ 608.80 to ₹ 641 per share. In yesterday's trade, this share saw an increase of ₹ 32.20 per share.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Share Holding

According to the shareholding pattern of October-December 2021 of Titan Company, both Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have holdings in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,57,10,395 shares i.e. 4.02 percent stake in Titan Company. At the same time, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s holding in the company is 95,40,575 shares or 1.07 percent. In this way, the combined stake of the Jhunjhunwala couple in the company is 4,52,50,970 shares, or 5.09 percent.

According to the latest information provided by the exchange, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunawala has said that he holds 10,07,53,935 shares of Star Health Insurance i.e. 17.50 percent stake in the company.

Let’s know how much increase in the property of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Since Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has 4,52,50,970 shares of Titan Company. On the other hand, the shares of Titan Company saw an increase of Rs 118.70 per share on Thursday. In such a situation, the assets of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased by about Rs 537 crore on Thursday ( ₹ 118.70 x 4,52,50,970).