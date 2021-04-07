Rakhail (Episode 2) is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Hot Masti App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Kavita Radheshyam. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Hot Masti app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 7 April 2021. Rakhail All Episodes web series is directed by Chirag Jani. Prince k Kashyap is the producer of the web series. Hot Masti is a OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Rakhail (Kavita Radheshyam), who lives alone and starts an affair with a criminal teen boy.

Get Ready to Watch the Amazing Show Rakhail Episode 2 is Back with a lot of Mistry and many twists coming Soon Only On App. Mistry + Twist and Munder = unforgettable memories! Our beloved wolf pack is back, this time with twice the drama and fun!

Rakhail Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Mohini Bhabhi Session 2 Director Chirag Jani Producer Prince k Kashyap Written by/Story Chirag Jani Screenplay Chirag Jani Production Company Prince k Kashyap Lead Cast Kavita radheshyam Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rachna Cinematographer Rachna Releasing Date 7 April 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Hot Fats

Rakhail Trailer

Also Read: [Nuefliks] Detective Nancy

[Hot Masti] Rakhail (Kavita Radheshyam) Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

[Cinema Dosti Gold] Mohini Bhabhi Session 2 Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

[Nuefliks] Sambandh Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

[UncutAdda] Family Matter Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 2 Web Series Ullu: Cast, Episodes, Watch Online

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Rakhail Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Rakhail Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Rakhail web series on the Hot Masti app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.