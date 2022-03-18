ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant breaks down after watching The Kashmir Files video viral| Rakhi Sawant burst into tears after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’

new Delhi: There is a tremendous buzz about director Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’. This movie is earning a lot at the box office. Many Bollywood celebs have appealed to the people to watch this film. Now Rakhi Sawant has also seen ‘The Kashmir Files’. After watching the film, Rakhi got teary-eyed. She started crying bitterly. A video of this time has also surfaced.

Rakhi Sawant became emotional after watching the film

Actually, Rakhi Sawant had come to see this film with her mother, but as soon as she left the theater, she became very emotional and told how the film was. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video on Instagram account in which Rakhi is seen with her mother.

‘Today’s real story of Kashmir came to light’

Rakhi gets very emotional while talking to the paparazzi about the film. She says, where did I go laughing, I have come out crying. But it is good that the truth came out. Kashmir is free now, anyone can go. We did not even know the story of Real Kashmir since childhood, today it is known. After this Rakhi also asks her mother to give her reaction for the film. His mother says, I have become very cold. My BP got low. How much have these people suffered?

‘Don’t defame Bollywood’

Earlier, a video of Rakhi (Rakhi Sawant) surfaced when she had reached to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ with her mother. During this he talked to the paparazzi. In the video, Rakhi Sawant is seen taking selfies with her fans. Then she says, there are very good people in Bollywood. There are directors, producers and actors with big hearts. Don’t defame Bollywood. Some people try to wash their hands in the flowing Ganga, so please don’t defame Bollywood. Bollywood always stands in the trouble of everyone.

These stars worked in the film

Let us inform that ‘The Kashmir Files’, which narrates the pain of Kashmiri Pandits, is being well-liked among the audience. Famous stars like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi have worked in this.

