Rakhi Sawant claims – no one will be corona in my family, told this special reason

Due to increasing cases of corona in the country, people are facing many kinds of crises. During this time, from common people to celebrities are coming forward to help the needy. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant, while talking to the paparazzi, has expressed his grief by crying over the current conditions.

Rakhi Sawant says that she and her family will not have corona. Rakhi has also told in front of the paparazzi that how she is saying all this with so much confidence. Rakhi wishes that a vaccine on her part is found to the needy.

In this video, Rakhi Sawant says that ‘I am not getting the vaccine, my part gets the vaccine to someone in need’. She goes on to say- ‘I cannot have a corona, I will never, because I have the holy blood of Jesus in my body. So I can’t have Corona and my family ‘.