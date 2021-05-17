ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant made a big disclosure, said – Abhinav Shukla was in love while pretending to be in love…

The drama queen Rakhi Sawant of entertainment world is known for her amazing antics and carelessness. Rakhi made a big blast in Bigg Boss 14’s house. After the sloppy start of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant was the contestant who created the entertainment craze on the show which was also liked by the audience and the stars. Rakhi Sawant fell in love with Abhinav Shukla.

Rakhi Sawant followed TV actor Abhinav Shukla a lot throughout the show. Rakhi not only expressed her love for Abhinav at Bigg Boss house but also said that she can leave her husband Riteish for Abhinav. Though apparently he did all this to entertain the audience and in fact Rakhi had nothing in mind for Abhinav Shukla. But now Rakhi has said in an interview that she had really joined Abhinav in this fake love affair.

In her interview, Rakhi said that Abhinav Shukla was called boring in Bigg Boss house and she wanted to change her image. Rakhi talks to Abhinav’s wife Rubina Dilak for the same and tells her that she will entertain the audience with Abhinav from a fake romantic angle. Talking to radio host Siddharth Kanan, Rakhi Sawant said, “I was just entertaining and yes, I was having a false affair with her husband.” But I will not lie anywhere, he is a very nice person. “

.

