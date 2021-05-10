ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh because of this …

Avatar

Bigg Boss-14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has been in discussion about her marriage for a long time. By the way, Rakhi has been in the news for her statements and sometimes for her mother’s illness and married life. In this raga, Rakhi has once again mentioned her marriage and husband Ritesh. Also, she has stated that she refused to receive the financial help given by her husband in her mother’s cancer surgery. She also called Ritesh a ‘WhatsApp friend’ and revealed that she had forcibly married Ritesh as she was with a goon after that.

Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi said of her marriage, “She was sure that if she married Ritesh, she would get away from the difficult situations she had been struggling for a long time.” ‘Right there, Rakhi said that. Ritesh agreed to marry but as a big businessman, he married in private and not in public.

At the moment, he said, “I spent 7-8 months alone in grief during the corona virus, lockdown.” Nobody knows how I was in the meantime. I was depressed. ” Meanwhile, Ritesh’s sister told me about her marriage. And also gave me a warning. In the early days, I was not in love with Ritesh, he was only a ‘WhatsApp friend’. But I did not know that I would fall in love with Ritesh. But now that I have been betrayed by Ritesh, I love myself and God.

During the conversation, Rakhi also told that I told Riteish about her mother’s cancer, but I did not seek any help from her. At the same time, Rakhi said, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Farah Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities came to visit their mother after undergoing cancer surgery. But I did not ask for help from my husband Ritesh and also did not take any help from him.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top