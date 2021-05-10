Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh because of this …

Bigg Boss-14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has been in discussion about her marriage for a long time. By the way, Rakhi has been in the news for her statements and sometimes for her mother’s illness and married life. In this raga, Rakhi has once again mentioned her marriage and husband Ritesh. Also, she has stated that she refused to receive the financial help given by her husband in her mother’s cancer surgery. She also called Ritesh a ‘WhatsApp friend’ and revealed that she had forcibly married Ritesh as she was with a goon after that.

Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi said of her marriage, “She was sure that if she married Ritesh, she would get away from the difficult situations she had been struggling for a long time.” ‘Right there, Rakhi said that. Ritesh agreed to marry but as a big businessman, he married in private and not in public.

At the moment, he said, “I spent 7-8 months alone in grief during the corona virus, lockdown.” Nobody knows how I was in the meantime. I was depressed. ” Meanwhile, Ritesh’s sister told me about her marriage. And also gave me a warning. In the early days, I was not in love with Ritesh, he was only a ‘WhatsApp friend’. But I did not know that I would fall in love with Ritesh. But now that I have been betrayed by Ritesh, I love myself and God.

During the conversation, Rakhi also told that I told Riteish about her mother’s cancer, but I did not seek any help from her. At the same time, Rakhi said, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Farah Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities came to visit their mother after undergoing cancer surgery. But I did not ask for help from my husband Ritesh and also did not take any help from him.