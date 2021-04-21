Rakhi Sawant shows mother’s ‘catwalk’ in hospital after cancer operation, video goes viral

Bigg Boss-14 fame actress Rakhi Sawant may be very completely happy lately as a result of just lately her mom Jaya, who’s battling most cancers, has had a profitable operation. Now he’s most cancers free. In the meantime, Rakhi shared a video from her Instagram, during which her mom could be seen strolling with the assistance of a health care provider. Nevertheless, greater than this video of Rakhi’s mom, the caption given by Rakhi is being mentioned extra.

Really, whereas sharing his mom’s video from Rakhi Hospital, the caption wrote, ‘Mom’s catwalk within the hospital’. Within the video, you may see how Rakhi’s mom is strolling within the gallery of the hospital with the assistance of the physician and the staff. She is seen doing hi-hells to the folks round her.

Followers are praising Rakhi

On one hand, the followers are completely happy to see Rakhi’s mom strolling, whereas then again, the followers are praising Rakhi. Individuals are very keen on this humorous caption of Rakhi. Followers say that even in a tough scenario, Rakhi is aware of methods to make her mom chuckle. He’s daring sufficient to deal with this drawback in a really daring method.

A fan praised Rakhi and wrote, “You’re a great daughter, Rakhi”. One other fan wrote – You’ve gained as a daughter. One other fan has written that God defend them! We’re with probably the most beloved individual within the nation.

Because of the Khan household together with Salman

Previous to the operation, Rakhi shared a video during which she was seen together with her mom thanking the complete Khan household together with actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Rakhi had revealed in her video that the Khan household had financed her mom for her operation. Not solely this, he revealed that Salman had additionally prompt him the most effective physician to deal with his mom.

After the operation was profitable, Rakhi thanked Salman and his household. She shares the video, saying that my mom’s case was very tough. I do not need something in my life apart from my mom, thanks Sohail Bhai, Salman Bhai.