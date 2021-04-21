ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant shows mother’s ‘catwalk’ in hospital after cancer operation, video goes viral

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bigg Boss-14 fame actress Rakhi Sawant may be very completely happy lately as a result of just lately her mom Jaya, who’s battling most cancers, has had a profitable operation. Now he’s most cancers free. In the meantime, Rakhi shared a video from her Instagram, during which her mom could be seen strolling with the assistance of a health care provider. Nevertheless, greater than this video of Rakhi’s mom, the caption given by Rakhi is being mentioned extra.

Really, whereas sharing his mom’s video from Rakhi Hospital, the caption wrote, ‘Mom’s catwalk within the hospital’. Within the video, you may see how Rakhi’s mom is strolling within the gallery of the hospital with the assistance of the physician and the staff. She is seen doing hi-hells to the folks round her.

Followers are praising Rakhi

On one hand, the followers are completely happy to see Rakhi’s mom strolling, whereas then again, the followers are praising Rakhi. Individuals are very keen on this humorous caption of Rakhi. Followers say that even in a tough scenario, Rakhi is aware of methods to make her mom chuckle. He’s daring sufficient to deal with this drawback in a really daring method.

A fan praised Rakhi and wrote, “You’re a great daughter, Rakhi”. One other fan wrote – You’ve gained as a daughter. One other fan has written that God defend them! We’re with probably the most beloved individual within the nation.

Because of the Khan household together with Salman

Previous to the operation, Rakhi shared a video during which she was seen together with her mom thanking the complete Khan household together with actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Rakhi had revealed in her video that the Khan household had financed her mom for her operation. Not solely this, he revealed that Salman had additionally prompt him the most effective physician to deal with his mom.

After the operation was profitable, Rakhi thanked Salman and his household. She shares the video, saying that my mom’s case was very tough. I do not need something in my life apart from my mom, thanks Sohail Bhai, Salman Bhai.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top