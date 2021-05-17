Rakhi Sawant to rock Hollywood soon, video going viral

All of you are going to see actress Rakhi Sawant in Hollywood soon. She is currently entertaining fans by sharing many of her funny videos. Now meanwhile, he has shared a video which remains a topic of discussion in the city. The video was edited and uploaded by Rakhi. You can see nowadays, she changes her face from the face of another actress and shares the video using the face app in the video.

Now he has done the same this time. She recently changed her face in a video of the Hollywood film promising young female actress Carrie Gilligan. You can see Rakhi while sharing the video wrote, ‘Coming to Hollywood’. Rakhi is seen in different avatars in this video. You can see that they also showed the nurse’s look in the video. Now his fans are very fond of this video of Rakhi. Millions of people have watched the video so far and all the fans are commenting on it.

After watching this video of Rakhi, a user wrote, ‘You really deserve Hollywood, your face is perfect for Hollywood. Another user commented: ‘Along with the nurse Rakhi, heart emoji are also good. During that time, he had said in his statement, “The way Sonu Sood and Salman Khan are helping people in this difficult time, they should become the Prime Minister.”