Rakhi Sawant wears PPE kit for grocery shopping, fans hail her saying ‘she’s better than most politicians’

New Delhi: Controversial celeb Rakhi Sawant lately took to Instagram to share clips from her newest grocery purchasing carrying a Private Protecting Tools (PPE) equipment! Sure, you heard that proper – a PPE equipment.

Within the video, Rakhi Sawant might be seen carrying a blue PPE equipment, gloves, and a masks as she picked out greens from a vendor’s cart and bargained with him to provide her a good worth. The actress was absolutely geared up to guard herself from the lethal Coronavirus and even urged the vegetable distributors to put on their masks over their nostril and mouth.

Paps recorded her entire grocery purchasing ordeal and in the long run, the actress was seen shouting in pleasure as she was thrilled about her invoice being lower than Rs 300.

Within the caption, she requested her followers to be protected and put on PPE kits after which enterprise out. She wrote, “Guys please be protected put on PPT equipment and go wherever you need to go however higher.”

Followers have been fairly thrilled to see Rakhi donning such elaborate security measures in opposition to COVID-19 and hailed her efforts.

One fan wrote, “Higher than most politicians rn”, whereas one other stated, “Rakhi Sawant is one of the best”.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya additionally left a hilarious touch upon her video saying, “Rakhi saare baingan kha jayei”.

Earlier had made headlines when she shared the information of her mom Jaya Bheda present process surgical procedure for the elimination of a tumour. Rakhi Sawant was visibly emotional and eternally grateful to Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and their household for funding her mom’s costly most cancers therapy and serving to her with therapy.

Rakhi’s mom Jaya Bheda had a tumour of the gallbladder which turned cancerous. For the previous few months, she had been going by Chemotherapy and eventually had her surgical procedure of the tumour eliminated on April 19, 2021.

On the work entrance, Rakhi Sawant was final seen within the actuality present ‘Bigg Boss 14’ which earned her rave opinions, and is presently taking pictures for her new internet sequence titled “Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn”.