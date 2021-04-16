Rakhi Sawant’s hillarious banter with reporter over wearing a mask – TMT Updates

Rakhi Sawant continues to be the synonym for leisure even put up Bigg Boss. Rakhi is presently papp’s favourite and is normally noticed by them. Just lately she requested a reporter to put on a masks however in her personal type.

Whereas speaking to the paparazzi, she observed the reporter not carrying any masks and instructed him to put on one. She additional requested him, “Tera chacha hai Corona, mama, kaka hai, padosi hai…jo tujhe nahi hoga?”

Actress Rubina Bajwa praised Rakhi on this and he or she reposted the story and wrote, “Rakhi Sawant…you inform them. No masks, no coming close to.”

Rakhi is commonly noticed within the metropolis by the reporters and he or she by no means allow them to go with no chunk or chatter. Just lately he was noticed exterior a studio, the place she complained about all the things being shut down. She mentioned, “Our life has grow to be a large number. The place can we go? I’ll begin dance follow at dwelling.”

She added, “I’ll do Kathak and ballet and shake your entire constructing. Corona will go away the constructing. I’m not the form of particular person to take a seat at dwelling.”