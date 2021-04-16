ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant’s hillarious banter with reporter over wearing a mask – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Rakhi Sawant continues to be the synonym for leisure even put up Bigg Boss. Rakhi is presently papp’s favourite and is normally noticed by them. Just lately she requested a reporter to put on a masks however in her personal type.

Whereas speaking to the paparazzi, she observed the reporter not carrying any masks and instructed him to put on one. She additional requested him, “Tera chacha hai Corona, mama, kaka hai, padosi hai…jo tujhe nahi hoga?”

Actress Rubina Bajwa praised Rakhi on this and he or she reposted the story and wrote, “Rakhi Sawant…you inform them. No masks, no coming close to.”

https://www.instagram.com/rakhiverse/?utm_source=ig_embed

Rakhi is commonly noticed within the metropolis by the reporters and he or she by no means allow them to go with no chunk or chatter. Just lately he was noticed exterior a studio, the place she complained about all the things being shut down. She mentioned, “Our life has grow to be a large number. The place can we go? I’ll begin dance follow at dwelling.”
She added, “I’ll do Kathak and ballet and shake your entire constructing. Corona will go away the constructing. I’m not the form of particular person to take a seat at dwelling.”

Swapnil

Namaste, I’m a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a aptitude to play with phrases, I invigorate emotions by ideas, woven with phrases for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top