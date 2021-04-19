ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s cancer operation is successful; she thanks Salman Khan and family – TMT Updates

Telly Updates

Rakhi Sawant and her whole household took a sigh of aid as her mom Jaya is now cancer-free. Jaya underwent a profitable operation on April 19. Rakhi joyfully shared with the media that the operation was profitable and that her mom is cancer-free now.

She bought overwhelmed with feelings as she thanked Salman Khan and his whole household for serving to her financially and getting the very best docs for remedy. Rakhi stated, “My mom’s case was very troublesome. I don’t need something in life however my mom. Thanks Sohail bhai, Salman bhai. You gave my mom a brand new life. Salman ji bought the very best physician for my mom, who’s a most cancers specialist. He handled my mom. I thank God for sending us an Angel in type of Salman ji.”

Earlier Rakhi shared a video on her social media account the place she shared that her mom goes to be operated once more for the removing of her tumor. The video was shot within the hospital ward solely.

